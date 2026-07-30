Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav accused the BJP of deceiving Lord Ram over alleged embezzlement of temple donations and betraying students and youth. The Opposition held protests in Parliament over the issue and police action against students.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of deceiving Lord Ram over the alleged embezzlement of donations made to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, while accusing the Centre of also betraying students and youth amid the Opposition's protest over the Ram Mandir donations row and the alleged police action against student protesters.

‘You deceived Lord Ram’

Speaking to reporters here, Dimple Yadav said students deserved justice and accused the government of reneging on assurances allegedly given to protesters after the July 20 demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. "Students definitely need justice, because the way a crackdown is still happening, why is the government cracking down on people who took part in the agitation by marking them out? When you have already spoken your mind, how can you go back on your word? You are deceiving the children of this country. You have continuously deceived farmers, and you deceived the youth in the name of jobs. Now you are deceiving the students and youth of the country once again. So where is this trying to establish a 'Ram Rajya'? You even deceived Lord Ram by having his donations stolen. This shows what kind of mindset the Bharatiya Janata Party has," she said.

Opposition Protests in Parliament

On the Opposition's protest at Makar Dwar, Dimple Yadav said, "We did that yesterday too. We said that we will raise all issues related to the public with full force in Parliament."

The remarks came as Opposition MPs staged a protest at Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex over the alleged July 20 police action against student protesters and the alleged embezzlement of donations made to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

A day earlier, Samajwadi Party MPs led by party chief Akhilesh Yadav had demonstrated at Makar Dwar, raising slogans of "chadawa chor, gaddi chor" and demanding a high-level probe into the alleged financial irregularities involving temple donations.

BJP Hits Back at Accusations

Responding to the allegations, BJP MP Arun Govil said the matter was being addressed. "The government is working on it, and if any incident has happened, they should wait until a solution is found," Govil said.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi strongly criticised the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of indulging in politics over the Ram Janmabhoomi issue. "The kind of politics the Samajwadi Party is trying to do over Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya is, in itself, very condemnable. The government is working on that issue with full sensitivity and alertness... Those who insulted Ayodhya, defamed Ayodhya and stained the Saryu with the blood of Ram devotee 'kar sevaks' cannot now claim to be concerned. Portraying devotion while doing this is not devotion, it is betrayal," Trivedi said.

The protests also coincided with a political row over the alleged police action against students during the July 20 protest and ahead of the Rajya Sabha's consideration of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to strengthen the legal framework against examination-related malpractices through enhanced penalties, a Special Task Force for investigations and Special Fast Track Courts for time-bound trials. (ANI)