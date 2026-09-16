Telangana BJP Chief NV Subash has backed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s plan to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in NDA-ruled states, asserting it's a core ideological policy of the party and will guarantee equal rights for all citizens.

Asserting that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been a foundational ideological commitment for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since its inception, Telangana BJP Chief Spokesperson NV Subash on Wednesday backed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s roadmap to roll out the code across all NDA-governed states, expressing optimism that non-BJP-ruled states will also follow suit before the 2029 general elections.

Speaking to ANI, Subash emphasised that the civil code is designed to guarantee equal rights and protection for all citizens, including minority communities.

'Ideological Policy of BJP'

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is very clear about the Uniform Civil Code, because it is an ideological policy of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Right from the beginning of the inception of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980, it has been advocating for UCC. Narendra Modi's government has given a call, and we have given a manifesto also, that UCC will be implemented throughout the country. But some of the states are reluctant to implement the Uniform Civil Code," Subash said.

Phased Rollout in NDA States

Welcoming the Home Minister's announcement regarding phased state-level enactment, Subash noted that implementation across National Democratic Alliance (NDA) states will showcase the positive impact of the legislation on the ground.

"Yesterday, honourable Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji has very clearly said in Gujarat, instead of implementing throughout the country, every state—an NDA-ruled state—will be implementing this, thus giving an equal opportunity to all the citizens of India, where even the Muslim minorities also will have a benefit after the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in that," the spokesperson said.

Drawing Parallels with Past Reforms

Drawing parallels with earlier legislative and constitutional milestones enacted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, Subash added, "When triple talaq was introduced, many Muslim women took advantage of it; they are very happy. And after the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, peace and prosperity have been achieved. This shows how Modi's government achieves its goals one by one, which educates the people, educates the political parties, and positively shows the result."

Optimism for Nationwide Adoption Before 2029

Subash expressed confidence that the demonstration of good governance in NDA-led states will create wider public demand across other states as well.

"Many of the NDA states will be implementing this, and we are hoping that the remaining states—non-Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states—also will be implementing the Uniform Civil Code before the 2029 general elections," Subash added.

What is the Uniform Civil Code?

The UCC aims to establish a common set of personal laws for all citizens, irrespective of religion, in matters including marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption.

The issue has been a key agenda of the BJP, with the party advocating for its implementation as part of its broader legal and social reforms. (ANI)