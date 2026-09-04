Union Minister Chirag Paswan said "half of Bihar" is hit by floods yearly and he is in talks with CM Samrat Choudhary. Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav visited affected areas, highlighting a lack of relief and drinking water for residents.

Chirag Paswan Raises Alarm Over Annual Flooding

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Friday said that nearly "half of Bihar" is affected by floods every year, while expressing concern over the rising water levels in the state in recent days. He said Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is personally monitoring the situation and discussions are underway with him on the flood situation. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Paswan said the Centre and the state government are in communication over the situation and that detailed information about the affected areas would also be shared with the Chief Minister.

"The way the water levels have risen in recent days is a matter of concern. Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is personally monitoring it. We are also in communication with him," Paswan said. He noted that floods affect large parts of Bihar every year and said discussions were underway with the Chief Minister on the issue. "Every year, we see that half of Bihar is affected by floods. Discussions are ongoing with the Chief Minister on these matters," he added.

Tejashwi Yadav Highlights Lack of Relief Measures

Earlier, RJD leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said people in the flood-hit Raghopur Diara area were facing difficulties in movement and struggling to access drinking water, and urged the state government to ensure immediate relief measures. Yadav visited the flood-affected areas and assessed the difficulties being faced by residents due to waterlogging and rising water levels in the Gabga River.

Speaking to ANI during the visit, the RJD leader said that large stretches of agricultural land had been submerged and that water had also started entering residential areas. "This is the Raghopur Diara area; if you look far and wide, the terrain has become impassable. These used to be vast fields, but now people's homes are being submerged as the water level of the Gabga River rises. However, the necessary relief work and progress, such as setting up camps and shelters, are missing. People are facing immense difficulty just moving around. There shouldn't be any loss of livestock, lives, or property; relief supplies need to be provided. Even access to drinking water has become a struggle for the people. The government needs to address all these issues", Yadav said.

Administration Ramps Up Rescue Operations

Meanwhile, the Saryu river is flowing above the danger mark in Manjhi block, raising concerns among residents living in nearby areas. "The district administration has stepped up relief and rescue measures and started boat operations in the affected areas to facilitate the movement of people and provide assistance to flood-affected families", the Sadar Division officer said.

In view of the worsening flood situation, the district administration has deployed supervisory officers in 18 panchayats of the Sonpur subdivision to monitor relief and rescue operations. (ANI)