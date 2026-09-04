A disturbing viral video from Vikaspuri, Delhi, shows a man slapping, abusing and pushing a woman on a busy main road. He is seen shoving her against a moving car as another man initially attempts to intervene.

A disturbing video from Vikaspuri in Delhi shows a man repeatedly hitting and abusing a woman on a busy main road, with the confrontation taking place alongside moving traffic.

The video shows the man slapping the woman several times while constantly shouting at and abusing her. He is also seen pushing her forcefully, at one point shoving her against a moving car on the road.

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The woman appears to struggle as the man continues the assault despite the presence of traffic and people nearby. The confrontation unfolds openly on the busy road, creating a dangerous situation for both the woman and passing vehicles.

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Another man is seen approaching the pair and initially attempting to intervene. However, he does not appear to take further action to stop the assault, and the man continues hitting and pushing the woman.

The video has sparked concern over violence against women in public spaces and the lack of effective intervention during the incident.

The circumstances that led to the confrontation and whether police action has been taken are not clear from the video.