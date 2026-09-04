Eastern Railway has cancelled several train services on September 4 and 5 due to land subsidence near New Farakka station under the Malda Division. The cancellations affect major express trains connecting North Bengal with Kolkata and Howrah.

The Eastern Railway on Friday cancelled several train services after land subsidence was reported near New Farakka station under the Malda Division, disrupting train operations on September 4 and 5. According to an Eastern Railway press release, the cancellations have been made due to land subsidence near New Farakka station.

Trains Cancelled on September 4

For journeys commencing on September 4, the 13170 Saharsa-Sealdah Hate Bazare Express, 13190 Balurghat-Sealdah Express, 13034 Katihar-Howrah Express, 12042 New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express and 22302 New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express have been cancelled.

The 13064 Balurghat-Howrah Express, 13150 Alipurduar-Sealdah Kanchankanya Express, 12344 Haldibari-Sealdah Darjeeling Mail, 12378 New Alipurduar-Sealdah Padatik Express, 13432 Balurghat-Nabadwip Dham Express and 13436 Gomtinagar-Malda Town Amrit Bharat Express have also been cancelled.

Eastern Railway has further cancelled the 63031/63032 Azimganj-Katwa-Azimganj MEMU, 53055/53056 Katwa-Ahmedpur-Katwa Passenger and 63039/63040 Katwa-Ahmedpur-Katwa MEMU services for journeys commencing on September 4.

Trains Cancelled on September 5

For journeys commencing on September 5, the 08048 Naharlagun-Santragachi Special, 12346 Guwahati-Howrah Saraighat Express, 13148 Bamanhat-Sealdah Uttarbanga Express and 13150 Alipurduar-Sealdah Kanchankanya Express have been cancelled.

The 12344 Haldibari-Sealdah Darjeeling Mail, 13190 Balurghat-Sealdah Express, 12378 New Alipurduar-Sealdah Padatik Express, 13116 Jalpaiguri Road-Sealdah Humsafar Express and 13146 Radhikapur-Kolkata Express have also been cancelled.

In addition, the 13160 Jogbani-Kolkata Express, 13034 Katihar-Howrah Express, 13054 Radhikapur-Howrah Kulik Express, 13162 Balurghat-Kolkata Tebhaga Express, 13142 New Alipurduar-Sealdah Teesta Torsa Express and 13012 Malda Town-Howrah Intercity Express have been cancelled for journeys commencing on September 5.

The cancellations are expected to affect several train services connecting North Bengal and neighbouring regions with Kolkata and Howrah. Eastern Railway has taken the measure following the land subsidence near New Farakka station in the Malda Division. (ANI)