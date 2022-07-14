Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar police smash terror module, Ex-Jharkhand cop among 2 arrested

    The arrests happened late Wednesday in the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna. The Bihar cops are claiming that the module was looking to indulge in anti-India activities.   

    First Published Jul 14, 2022, 11:33 AM IST

    A retired Jharkhand police officer is among the two suspects arrested by the Bihar Police for being part of a potential terror module with alleged links to extremist outfit Popular Front of India.

    The retired Jharkhand police officer has been identified as Mohammad Jallauddin. The suspect has been identified as Athar Parvez. According to police, while both have links with PFI, Jallauddin was earlier associated with the Students' Islamic Movement of India or SIMI. Parvez's younger brother was jailed in 2001-02 for alleged involvement in several bomb blast cases in Bihar

    Phulwari Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manish Kumar, said that the duo was imparting training in the use of swords and knives to locals and provoking them to carry out communal violence. 

    During the course of the investigation, it emerged that a number of people from other states were visiting them in Patna. During their stay in the state capital, they would conceal their identity. 

    Several incriminating documents linked to Islamic extremism were recovered from them, the officer further said, adding that Parvez was allegedly raising foreign funds to carry out anti-India activities and was in constant touch with members of several overseas organisations. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has been roped in to track the money trail.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2022, 11:39 AM IST
