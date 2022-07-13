India@75: Free Covid booster shot for those above 18 from July 15 for 75 days

To commemmorate 75 years of independence, the Narendra Modi government has decided that from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given covid booster doses free of cost.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur made this announcement during a briefing on Wednesday.

More updates to follow