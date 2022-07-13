Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Army takes steps to ensure new combat uniform is not misused

    The new uniform was unveiled on Army Day on January 15 and strict instructions had been issued prohibiting serving Indian Army personnel from procuring the new uniform from unauthorised vendors. 

    Indian Army takes steps to ensure new combat uniform is not misused snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 13, 2022, 9:10 PM IST

    The Indian Army is said to have initiated a series of measures to ensure that its new combat uniform is not misused. According to PTI quoting people familiar with the matter, the steps included preventing the unauthorised sale of new uniforms and seeking a design patent for it. 

    The new uniform was unveiled on Army Day on January 15 and strict instructions had been issued prohibiting serving Army personnel from procuring the new uniform from unauthorised vendors. 

    They said once the patent process is completed, any shopkeeper selling the new combat dress without authorisation will face legal actions and subsequent prosecution. 

    Also see:Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    "In keeping the security requirements, the shopkeepers of Delhi Cantonment were sensitised on July 11 by Delhi Police in coordination with Army authorities, to dissuade them from selling unauthorised combat uniform fabric," said an official. 

    "The uniform is unique in its creation as it has an exclusive digital camouflage pattern, contemporary & functional design and a lighter yet stronger and more breathable fabric," said the official. 

    The Indian Army formally unveiled its new combat uniform on 74th Army Day. The troopers of the Parachute Regiment donned the new camouflage during the Army Day parade in the national capital New Delhi. 

    Keeping in line with the government's ambitious Make-in-India campaign, the Indian Army and National Institute of Fashion Technology designed and developed the new disruptive digital pattern combat uniform. 

    As per an official, the new uniform is lighter and more comfortable. The uniform was changed due to non-conformity to rugged terrain and weather conditions. Terrycot, which has been used so far, is considered not so comfortable in extreme hot and sub-zero temperatures.

    Also read: AI-powered tech for soldiers to keep Chinese at bay along the LAC

    The colour of the uniform is the same as it was -- a mix of Olive and earthy colours. The soldiers do not have to tuck in the uniform in the trousers. The trousers have additional pockets like the US Army has. 

    This is the fourth time that the land force has changed its uniform. The first was done just after the Independence to ensure that the troops of India and Pakistan used different uniforms. Since then, the uniform was changed in 1980 and 2005. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2022, 9:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AI powered tech for soldiers to keep Chinese at bay along the LAC

    AI-powered tech for soldiers to keep Chinese at bay along the LAC

    India at 75 Forces to be honoured with Independence anniversary Medal

    India@75: Forces to be honoured with Independence anniversary medal

    Video MARCOS Indian Special Forces in action in Hawaii RIMPAC 2022

    What are India's elite marine commandos doing in Hawaii?

    India goes big on Artificial Intelligence in defence; 75 products to be launched on July 11 snt

    India goes big on Artificial Intelligence in defence; 75 products to be launched on July 11

    Indian Army wants to buy 29,762 night sights for assault rifles

    Indian Army wants to buy 29,762 night sights for assault rifles

    Recent Stories

    hot pictures Ek Villain Returns star Tara Sutaria oozes hotness in sexy bikini blouse and denim shorts snt

    'Ek Villain Returns' star Tara Sutaria oozes hotness in sexy bikini blouse and denim shorts

    Barcelona agrees deal to sign Raphinha from Leeds United; social media excited-ayh

    Barcelona agrees deal to sign Raphinha from Leeds United; social media excited

    Sri Lankan Crisis: Military calls for political resolution to 'current conflict' to maintain law and order snt

    Sri Lankan Crisis: Military calls for political resolution to 'current conflict'

    Fascists trying to take over government: acting Lanka President Wickremesinghe - adt

    Fascists trying to take over government: acting Lanka President Wickremesinghe

    Sri Lanka Crisis: Iconic cricketer Jayasuriya slams politicians for mismanagement of country snt

    Sri Lanka Crisis: Iconic cricketer Jayasuriya slams politicians for mismanagement of country

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon