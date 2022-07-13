Indian Army takes steps to ensure new combat uniform is not misused

The new uniform was unveiled on Army Day on January 15 and strict instructions had been issued prohibiting serving Indian Army personnel from procuring the new uniform from unauthorised vendors.

The Indian Army is said to have initiated a series of measures to ensure that its new combat uniform is not misused. According to PTI quoting people familiar with the matter, the steps included preventing the unauthorised sale of new uniforms and seeking a design patent for it.

They said once the patent process is completed, any shopkeeper selling the new combat dress without authorisation will face legal actions and subsequent prosecution.

"In keeping the security requirements, the shopkeepers of Delhi Cantonment were sensitised on July 11 by Delhi Police in coordination with Army authorities, to dissuade them from selling unauthorised combat uniform fabric," said an official.

"The uniform is unique in its creation as it has an exclusive digital camouflage pattern, contemporary & functional design and a lighter yet stronger and more breathable fabric," said the official.

The Indian Army formally unveiled its new combat uniform on 74th Army Day. The troopers of the Parachute Regiment donned the new camouflage during the Army Day parade in the national capital New Delhi.

Keeping in line with the government's ambitious Make-in-India campaign, the Indian Army and National Institute of Fashion Technology designed and developed the new disruptive digital pattern combat uniform.

As per an official, the new uniform is lighter and more comfortable. The uniform was changed due to non-conformity to rugged terrain and weather conditions. Terrycot, which has been used so far, is considered not so comfortable in extreme hot and sub-zero temperatures.

The colour of the uniform is the same as it was -- a mix of Olive and earthy colours. The soldiers do not have to tuck in the uniform in the trousers. The trousers have additional pockets like the US Army has.

This is the fourth time that the land force has changed its uniform. The first was done just after the Independence to ensure that the troops of India and Pakistan used different uniforms. Since then, the uniform was changed in 1980 and 2005.

(With inputs from PTI)