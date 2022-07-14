'Jumlajeevi' to 'taanashah': Here's a list of words barred in the Parliament

Some statements and expressions that have been pronounced unparliamentary by the Chair in various Legislative bodies in the country as well as in Commonwealth Parliaments have been collated by the Lok Sabha Secretariat for future reference.

According to the latest brochure by Lok Sabha secretariat, ysing terminology like 'jumlajeevi,' 'baal buddhi,' 'Covid spreader,' and 'Snoopgate,' as well as widely used words like 'ashamed,' 'abused,' 'betrayed,' 'corrupt,' 'drama,' 'hypocrisy,' and 'incompetent,' would henceforth be regarded unparliamentary in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The brochure outlining unparliamentary terms and expressions comes ahead of the Monsoon session, which begins on July 18, and during which the usage of words such as 'anarchist,' 'Shakuni,' 'dictatorial,' 'taanashah,' 'taanashahi,' 'Jaichand,' 'vinash purush,' 'Khalistani,' and 'khoon se kheti' would also be expunged if used during debates or otherwise in both the houses.

According to the brochure, the Lok Sabha secretariat has also included phrases like 'dohra charitra,' 'nikamma,' 'nautanki,' 'dhindora peetna,' and 'behri sarkar' as unparliamentary expressions.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker, however, will have the last say in removing terms and expressions. The compilation includes references to phrases and statements ruled unparliamentary in India's Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and state legislatures in 2021, as well as those prohibited in several Commonwealth Parliaments in 2020.

According to the list, some of the keywords may not look unparliamentary if read in conjunction with other terms used during legislative sessions. The list of terms also includes any aspersions spoken against the Chair in either English or Hindi in both chambers, which are considered unparliamentary and are purged from Parliament's records.

