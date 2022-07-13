IRCTC announces Jannat-e-Kashmir package; Check itinerary, cost and other details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 13, 2022, 2:14 PM IST

    The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has introduced a new Kashmir vacation package dubbed 'Jannat-E-Kashmir.' This 6-day, 5-night vacation package departs from Patna and takes tourists to Srinagar's city, the famed skiing resort of Gulmarg, the hill town of Sonamarg, and the scenic setting of Pahalgam.

    The flying journey, which will depart from Patna and stop in Delhi before arriving in Srinagar, will begin on September 1. "Kashmir (sic) is recognised around the world for its enchanting beauty. Take a vacation to this amazing area with IRCTC Air tour package of 6D/5N begins at 35900/- pp*," IRCTC tweeted, along with a link to the tour page.

    The rates include the cost of aircraft tickets in economy class for both legs of the travel, two meals per day (lunch and dinner) for five days, the cost of all transit and tourist vehicles as specified in the itinerary, and all hotel and transportation-related taxes. Tourists will stay in Srinagar at the Akbar Hotel or equivalent accommodation, depending on availability. The trip has a total of 40 seats available.

    The aircraft will leave Patna airport at 8:30 a.m. and arrive in Srinagar at 3:10 p.m., when passengers will be transferred to a hotel and may experience 'Shikara' boating on the famed Dal Lake in the evening. The next day, a day trip to Gulmarg is scheduled to tour a golf course and ride a horse and cable car. The next day, there will be another day-long travel to Pahalgam, which will include a visit to the saffron farm area and the Awantipura ruins.

    On September 4, tourists will visit Sonmarg, and an overnight stay on a houseboat in Srinagar is also planned for that day. The next day, excursions to famed Mughal gardens, Nishat, Shalimar CheshmaShahi, and Shankaracharya Temple are planned. The journey will conclude on September 6, when the visitors will be dropped off at Srinagar airport for a flight to Patna, which is connected to Delhi, at 11:25 p.m.

    The trip does not provide refunds for aircraft tickets, and tourist activities will be strictly adhered to the IRCTC programme. The trip may be booked online through the IRCTC website or in person at the IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2022, 2:14 PM IST
