In a shocking incident from Bihar's Jehanabad district, a man allegedly killed his 22-year-old sister-in-law. The whole thing started from a small argument over how she was serving him food.

A truly shocking incident has come to light from Bihar's Jehanabad district. A man allegedly murdered his 22-year-old sister-in-law over a petty argument about serving food. The incident took place on Wednesday morning.

Police have arrested the accused, identified as Kunal Kumar. The victim, Anshu Kumari, was just 22. She had been married to Kunal's brother, Dharmendra Kumar, for only a year. The murder happened when the rest of the family had gone to work in the fields. According to reports, Kunal asked Anshu for food. But as she was serving him, he picked a fight, accusing her of having dirty hands.

The argument quickly got out of hand. Kunal first thrashed Anshu and then brutally killed her by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon. When neighbours heard the noise, they rushed to the house and immediately called the police. A police team arrived at the scene, secured the area, and sent the body for post-mortem. They have started a detailed investigation to understand exactly what led to this horrific crime.