Bihar: Anant Singh Sparks Row With LIQUOR BAN Remark

Anant Kumar Singh stirred fresh debate by demanding an end to Bihar’s liquor ban. He openly said liquor should be sold in the state, reigniting controversy over prohibition and putting pressure on Nitish Kumar’s long-standing policy.0:00 – Anant Singh Triggers Storm With Liquor Ban Remark1:07 – Breaks Silence on Election Candidacy2:05 – Backs 33% Women Quota in Parliament & Assemblies

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