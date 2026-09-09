Delhi Police arrested 81 proclaimed offenders in a 48-hour campaign called 'Operation Chakravyuh'. Separately, three members of the Himanshu Bhau gang were arrested after an encounter in connection with a property dealer's murder in Narela.

'Operation Chakravyuh'

The Delhi Police arrested 81 offenders and verified the status of 161 others out of 175 cases under 'Operation Chakravyuh', police officials said on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, West District Additional DCP Abhishek Gupta stated that the drive specifically targeted fugitive proclaimed offenders (POs), focusing on tracing, verification, and arrest of the accused under the operation. "Those who are fugitive POs, tracing and verifying them and arresting them, and in this we have arrested 81 POs, out of the remaining 175 cases that were involved, we have verified 161 POs..." said Gupta.

The Delhi Police conducted a special 48-hour campaign called 'Operation Chakravyuh' between September 5 and 6 to track down absconding and proclaimed offenders, extending action beyond the national capital. Led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Delhi), 61 police teams carried out simultaneous operations across multiple locations.

During the intensive drive, a total of 149 proclaimed offenders were traced, out of whom 49 were found to be already in judicial custody, while 19 others were verified as deceased. "Shri Hareshwar V. Swami, under the leadership of @DCPWestDelhi conducted a 48-hour special campaign "Chakravyuh" against 'proclaimed offenders'. Some major achievements of the campaign:- 61 police teams conducted action simultaneously, 149 proclaimed offenders were traced, 81 offenders arrested, 49 in judicial custody, 19 offenders found dead, Total 175 criminal cases resolved," said Delhi Police.

Himanshu Bhau Gang Members Arrested

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, three alleged members of the Himanshu Bhau gang, including a juvenile, were arrested after an encounter with police in Delhi, in connection with the murder of a property dealer in Narela, police said on September 9. DCP Rohini Shashank Jaiswal said the two wanted accused, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, were passing through the area allegedly to commit a crime when police received information about their movement.

The police subsequently laid a trap and challenged them, following which the accused allegedly opened fire at the police team. According to Jaiswal, the accused opened fire at the police team, following which the police retaliated. The accused fired around 11 to 12 rounds, while the police fired six rounds during the exchange of fire.

Following the encounter, the three accused were arrested in connection with the killing of property dealer Pramod in Narela, police said.

Details of Narela Murder

On September 3, at about 7 am, unidentified assailants allegedly shot and killed Pramod outside a gym. According to preliminary information, the two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and discharged roughly 16 rounds, with multiple bullets striking the victim. (ANI)

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