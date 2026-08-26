Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary launched three initiatives for women on Raksha Bandhan, including 4,700 scooters for 'Police Didi', a PhD fellowship, and a startup challenge to promote entrepreneurship and ensure women's safety and self-reliance.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Wednesday launched three initiatives aimed at strengthening women's safety, education and self-reliance on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, saying empowered women will play a key role in building a developed Bihar.

'Police Didi' Initiative to Bolster Safety

Addressing an event at Gyan Bhawan in Patna, the Chief Minister inaugurated and flagged off 4,700 scooters and motorcycles for women police personnel under the 'Police Didi (Abhaya Brigade)' initiative. CM Chaudhary said the vehicles will enable women police personnel to work more effectively in ensuring the safety of girls and women, especially in schools and colleges.

"Women's increasing participation is a sign of a prosperous Bihar. The government aims to ensure that women contribute significantly to the state's development through their talent and capabilities," he said.

Schemes for Education and Entrepreneurship

The Chief Minister also launched the 'Mukhyamantri Balika PhD Fellowship' scheme, under which nearly 1,000 girl students will receive financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per month for four years to pursue higher studies and research.

He further launched the 'Bihar Ki Beti Startup Challenge Scheme' to promote women entrepreneurship. Under the scheme, 2,100 women entrepreneurs will be provided financial assistance ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh for their innovative ideas and ventures.

Boosting Economic Participation

Highlighting the role of women in Bihar's economy, CM Chaudhary said 43 lakh Jeevika Didis have become 'Lakhpati Didis' and women self-help groups are making a significant contribution to the state's economic growth. He added that the government aims to connect one crore women with employment and self-employment opportunities, including Jeevika, dairy production and animal husbandry.

Improving Emergency Response

The Chief Minister also said emergency service 112 has improved its response time to less than 10 minutes, with a target to bring it down further to 5-7 minutes for providing quick assistance to citizens.

CM Chaudhary said the government is committed to creating a safe and enabling environment for women and ensuring their participation in the mainstream of development. Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, ministers, senior officials, police officers and women personnel of the Abhaya Brigade were present during the programme. (ANI)