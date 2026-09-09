Intern doctors in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, have blocked roads to escalate their protest for a stipend hike. They demand a written assurance from the government and have vowed to continue their agitation until their demands are formally addressed.

Intern doctors in Bhopal blocked roads as they stepped up their protest against the Madhya Pradesh government over various demands, including a hike in stipend. Protesters said they would continue the agitation until they receive a written assurance from the government, adding that they have not yet been informed of any concrete resolution. A protestor said, "Till we get it in writing that our stipend will increase, we will continue protesting... We have not received any information on any conclusion, but we will see what happens..."

Government Response

Speaking to the media, Collector Priyank Mishra said that Deputy Chief Minister has gone to hold talks with the students. "The Deputy CM has gone to speak with the students. They will present their views and hold discussions. I am fully confident that the students will put forth their points, and everyone will respect whatever decision the government takes after hearing them out. There is no need to sit outside all night like this. The government belongs to you. Listen to and understand the situation, respect the decision, and know that you can continue to voice your views in the future as well...," Mishra said.

Congress Slams State Government

Targeting the state government, Congress MLA Arif Masood said, "I fail to understand why such injustice is being meted out to these young people. When it comes to paying doctors—young graduates who have completed their MBBS after years of arduous study and are now doing their internships—there seems to be a problem with paying them. What can a Collector do about these fundamental issues? The Collector has no real authority here; the matter lies with the government. These doctors are sitting right outside Mohan Yadav's residence..."

Discussions Underway

The development comes after several days of agitation by MBBS and BDS interns over the issue of stipend enhancement. Amid the protest by intern doctors over their demands, Medical Association Associate Head Rakesh Malviya said today that discussions are underway with the Madhya Pradesh government and the developments are being communicated to the protesting students.

Speaking to ANI, Malviya said another round of discussions with the interns would be required before the matter is finalised. “On the ongoing talks with the state government, the information is being conveyed to the students; we need to hold another round of discussions with them to finalise matters,” Malviya said. (ANI)