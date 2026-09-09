A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and assaulted in Muzaffarnagar during Janmashtami celebrations. Police arrested the main accused, while two others were detained after an encounter. The case has sparked outrage and demands for strict action.

A disturbing case has been reported from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, where a 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted while she was reportedly heading to a local temple during Janmashtami celebrations.

According to the complaint and media reports, three youths allegedly intercepted the minor and took her to a house. She was allegedly assaulted there before being found by her family in a distressed condition. Following the incident, the family approached the police, who registered a case and launched an investigation.

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Reports said the main accused, identified as Sameer, was arrested by the police. Two other accused were subsequently taken into custody following an encounter in the Reta Nangla forest area. Police reportedly recovered weapons during the operation.

The incident has triggered anger among local residents and renewed calls for strict action against those accused in crimes involving minors. Authorities are continuing their investigation to establish the sequence of events and determine the circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction and assault.

As the case involves a minor, her identity has not been disclosed in accordance with legal protections for child victims. The allegations against the accused are yet to be established in court, and further details are awaited as the legal proceedings continue.