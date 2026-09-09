Former Delhi Chief Secretary Rakesh Mehta, a retired 1975-batch IAS officer, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Gautam Buddha Nagar. Police said he was found hanging. A forensic team inspected the scene and a post-mortem was conducted.

Former Delhi Chief Secretary and retired IAS officer Rakesh Mehta allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Kendriya Vihar-2, Phase-2, Gautam Buddha Nagar, police said.

Police Probe Underway

According to Noida police, information regarding the incident was received at the Phase-2 Police Station through Dial-112. Upon receiving the information, local police immediately reached the spot. A forensic team also inspected the scene, police said.

Following the incident, inquest proceedings were completed, and a post-mortem examination was conducted. After completion of the required proceedings, the body of the deceased was handed over to the family for the last rites. Further details are awaited.

Who Was Rakesh Mehta?

Mehta, a 1975-batch IAS officer, had served under former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit from 2007 to 2010. (ANI)