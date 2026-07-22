Bengaluru Police are investigating whether a 25-year-old man accused of killing his live-in partner’s parents and sister used Google Gemini while planning the crime. Police sources claim he allegedly consulted the chatbot for months through hypothetical questions about violence, weapons and disposing of bodies.

The investigation into a triple murder in Bengaluru, Karnataka has taken an unusual turn, with police sources alleging that the main accused repeatedly consulted an AI chatbot while planning the killings. The accused, identified as 25-year-old Kenneth, is alleged to have killed the parents and younger sister of his live-in partner, Shwetha in the KR Puram area of Bengaluru on June 22.

According to police sources cited by India Today TV and other reports, Kenneth allegedly used Google Gemini while planning the crime over a period of nearly six months. Investigators are now examining the alleged digital trail to understand how the chatbot was used and whether the conversations can help establish the sequence of events leading to the murders. The case has drawn attention because of the alleged use of an AI chatbot in the planning of a serious crime.

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Police allege accused used AI during planning

According to police sources, Kenneth did not directly ask the chatbot questions such as how to commit a murder or dispose of a body. Instead, investigators allege that he used hypothetical situations to seek information.

Police sources told India Today TV that Kenneth allegedly asked questions framed around situations such as what a person should do if something happened or how to respond to an attack.

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Investigators believe this approach may have allowed him to seek information without openly stating his alleged intentions.

Police sources also claimed that Kenneth asked questions related to weapons, violence and other aspects that investigators believe may be connected to the alleged crime.

The police have reportedly said that Google Gemini was the only AI platform they believe Kenneth used during his alleged planning.

However, the exact nature of the conversations and the extent to which they influenced his actions will have to be established through the investigation.

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Six-month plan allegedly linked to financial dispute

According to police records cited by The Indian Express, the alleged plan to kill Shwetha's family developed over several months. Investigators believe financial disputes may have played a major role in the alleged motive.

Police sources said Shwetha had borrowed around Rs 50 lakh from her parents to support Kenneth's proposed cloud kitchen business.

The money was allegedly used up, while the family later sought repayment. Investigators suspect that the growing financial pressure may have led Kenneth to view Shwetha's family as a problem.

Police allege that instead of trying to resolve the dispute, he began planning the killings. Investigators believe he also explored ways to dispose of the bodies after the alleged murders.

According to police sources, Kenneth had purchased an iron furnace for his proposed cloud kitchen venture. Police allege that he considered using the furnace to dispose of the bodies but later concluded that the plan was not practical.

Investigators are now trying to establish whether his alleged conversations with the AI chatbot were connected to these plans.

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Three members of family allegedly killed

Police allege that the killings took place on June 22. According to the investigation, Kenneth allegedly first lured Shwetha's mother, Muthulakshmi, 48, to the apartment and attacked her with a knife.

Police allege that her husband, Somasundar, 55, and younger daughter, Supriya, 20, were attacked when they arrived at the location separately.

All three family members died in the incident. The case was reportedly strengthened by Somasundar's dying declaration.

According to The Times of India, despite suffering several stab wounds, Somasundar managed to reach the staircase. His condition was noticed by neighbours, who alerted the police.

The declaration is expected to be an important part of the investigation as police continue to piece together what happened inside the house.

Accused and partner allegedly fled after killings

Police allege that Kenneth and Shwetha later took cash and silver ornaments from the family home. The couple then reportedly left Bengaluru and travelled to Puducherry.

Police arrested them on June 24, two days after the alleged killings. Investigators are also examining Shwetha's alleged role in the case.

According to police sources, she is suspected of assisting Kenneth in the killings. Her exact role and the evidence against her will be determined as the investigation progresses.

The police are also looking into the relationship between the accused and the family and the financial disputes that allegedly existed before the incident.

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Police seek access to Gemini chat history

The investigation has now moved into the area of digital evidence. According to The Times of India, Bengaluru Police have approached Google seeking access to Kenneth's Gemini chat history.

Investigators believe the conversations could help them understand the accused's alleged preparation and establish whether he used the chatbot while planning the killings.

The police are reportedly interested in finding out how frequently he used the chatbot, what kind of questions he asked and whether the conversations match other evidence gathered during the investigation.

Access to the data could also help investigators establish a timeline of the alleged planning.

The reported request to Google comes as police increasingly examine digital records in serious criminal investigations. In this case, however, the alleged involvement of an AI chatbot has added a new dimension to the probe.

Police describe case as unusual

A senior police officer, according to The Indian Express, reportedly remarked that investigators had almost considered treating the AI chatbot as an accomplice because of the alleged extent of Kenneth's reliance on it.

The remark was not a suggestion that the AI tool could face criminal liability. Instead, it highlighted the unusual nature of the evidence being examined by investigators.

Police are trying to determine whether the chatbot was simply a source of general information or whether Kenneth allegedly used it in a way that directly supported his preparations for the crime.

That distinction could be important as the investigation progresses.

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Psychological assessment also part of probe

The investigation has also looked into Kenneth's personal and mental state.

According to a report by Kannada newspaper Udayavani, police assessments indicated that Kenneth had experienced social isolation and had gone through a break-up.

Police sources also alleged that Shwetha financially supported him and that he had limited contact with friends and family.

Investigators are examining these factors alongside the alleged financial dispute with Shwetha's parents.

However, such assessments do not by themselves establish why the crime allegedly took place. Police will have to rely on evidence gathered during the investigation to establish the motive and the roles of those accused.

An unusual question for investigators

The Bengaluru case has raised questions about how law enforcement agencies should deal with AI-related digital evidence in criminal investigations.

AI chatbots are increasingly being used for everyday tasks, from writing and research to solving problems and finding information. The alleged use of one in the planning of a crime, if established, presents a very different challenge for investigators.

In this case, police are trying to determine what Kenneth allegedly asked, when he asked it and whether those conversations had any direct connection to the triple murder.

The answers may depend partly on whether investigators receive access to the relevant chat history.

The police investigation continues, with digital evidence being examined alongside witness accounts, the alleged dying declaration and other material collected in the case.

The alleged role of AI may be one of the most unusual aspects of the investigation, but the central questions remain focused on the deaths of three members of one family, the motive behind the alleged killings and the role played by each accused.

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