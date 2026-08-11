Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has unveiled a tourism vision focused on religious, spiritual and heritage tourism, aiming to position the capital as a destination in its own right rather than merely a transit point.

The Delhi government seems prepared to promote the city as a place beyond merely stopping by when travelling. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in her statement made on Tuesday expressed that the Delhi government is all set to make Delhi a destination city for spiritual and religious tourism apart from being rich in its own culture and heritage.

Addressing the conclave on Spiritual and Heritage Tourism 2026 held at New Delhi, Gupta referred to Delhi as a ‘miniature India’, where cultures and traditions of various parts of the country find a reflection.

Delhi Tourism: A New Identity for the Capital Wanted by the Government

According to Gupta, there is a desire from the side of the Delhi government to showcase Delhi as a city worth visiting rather than a place for stopping over by visitors from across India and abroad. She stressed the importance of religious and spiritual tourism as part of the overall tourism strategy.

As per the Chief Minister, Delhi's rich cultural diversity offers a distinct advantage for attracting visitors who wish to experience India in one city. The government’s plans seek to portray the capital through its different identities and encourage tourists to spend longer periods exploring the city.

Delhi Religious Tourism: Intersection of India’s Different Cultures

Gupta highlighted the diversity of people living in the capital city by explaining that people belonging to almost every part of the country have migrated to Delhi. She cited various festivities associated with Gujarati, Rajasthani, Haryana, Keralite, Tamilian, Jammu & Kashmiri, and Assamese cultures to reflect the diversity of Delhi.

As per her views, people of different cultures live together, celebrate each other’s festivals and savor various cuisines. She explained the cultural diversity of Delhi as one of the prime attractions for tourists.

Delhi Heritage Tourism: History and Religion Equally Important

The Chief Minister announced that the government’s vision of tourism will be based on the rich history and spirituality of Delhi. The purpose is to entice both domestic as well as foreign tourists by highlighting the city with a different perspective. The government wants tourists not just to appreciate the historical places in the city, but also to enjoy the spiritual ambience of the city.

Delhi Tourism 2026: Emphasis on Broader Visitor Experience

The remarks of Gupta at the conclave reveal the tourism policy where heritage, spirituality and cultural diversity of the city would be integrated into one. The aim is to make people realize that Delhi can be a tourist destination in itself, not just an entry point for other cities. Through religion and spirituality along with heritage, Delhi hopes to project its diverse image to tourists both from within the country as well as from abroad.