Babita, a female Bengal tiger at Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, has started chemotherapy after being diagnosed with rare and aggressive Adenocarcinoma. Her cancer has spread throughout her body, ruling out surgery. The tigress, rescued from a residential area in South Wayanad in March 2024, is being treated with Carboplatin.

Babita, a female Bengal tiger at the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, has been diagnosed with cancer and has now started chemotherapy after her condition worsened. Babita is suffering from Adenocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer that affects the mesothelial membrane lining the internal organs.

The cancer was detected a few months ago. However, as clear treatment options were not available at the time, Babita was being given palliative care to manage her condition. Her health took a turn for the worse over the past few days. She developed severe swelling in her abdomen and began losing her appetite, prompting zoo officials to carry out detailed tests and reconsider her treatment.

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Team of specialists confirms diagnosis

The examination was led by the zoo's veterinary surgeon, Dr Nikesh Kiran.

Following the examination, a team of specialists, including Dr Sachin Manoj, Dr Jayakrishnan, Dr Aishwarya, Dr Harish C. and Dr Devi, confirmed that Babita was suffering from Adenocarcinoma.

The doctors have said that surgery is not possible because the cancer has already spread throughout her body.

With her condition deteriorating, zoo officials decided to begin chemotherapy after consulting a team of experts.

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Carboplatin being used for treatment

Babita is now being treated with the chemotherapy drug Carboplatin.

The decision to try chemotherapy was based on a similar case at North Carolina State University in the United States. In that case, chemotherapy helped extend the lives of cats suffering from a similar type of cancer by around four months.

Based on the experience from that case, the veterinary team decided to provide Babita with the same treatment in the hope of extending her life.

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Babita was rescued from Wayanad

Babita was brought to the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo after being captured by the Forest Department in March 2024. The tigress had been found creating panic in a residential area in the South Wayanad Forest Division. Following her capture, she was moved to the zoo for rehabilitation and was later named Babita.

Since then, she has remained under the care of the zoo authorities.

The latest development has now placed the focus on her health, as veterinary experts work to manage her condition and provide treatment despite the cancer having spread throughout her body.

For now, Babita has begun chemotherapy with Carboplatin following the advice of the specialist team, with the zoo continuing to monitor her condition closely.

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