Suraj Suman from Rajasthan's Bundi district has cleared NEET-UG 2026 with 583 marks and a 99.15 percentile after overcoming severe financial hardship. He worked as a painter to support his mother, while his sister left school after Class 8 and became a farm labourer.

For many students, clearing a medical entrance exam is a major achievement. For Suraj Suman from Kapren town in Rajasthan's Bundi district, it is much more than that. His success in NEET-UG 2026 is the result of years of hard work, financial struggles and a dream he refused to give up. Suraj scored 583 marks in NEET-UG 2026, securing a 99.1593559 percentile. He also achieved an OBC category rank of 7,800 and an overall rank of 16,569. His result has opened the door for him to pursue his dream of studying medicine at a government medical college.

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The journey is especially remarkable because Suraj comes from a financially weak family. While preparing for his studies, he also worked as a painter in villages and small towns, helping his mother earn enough to run their home.

Painting work helped support his family

Suraj's mother, Gheesi Bai, worked as a farm labourer to support the family. His younger sister, Garima, also worked in the fields with their mother.

The family's financial difficulties had a serious impact on Garima's education. With limited opportunities to continue studying in the village and little money available, she had to leave school after Class 8. She later joined her mother in farm work.

Suraj now wants to change that. One of his biggest goals after becoming a doctor is to help his sister return to school and complete the education she had to leave behind.

For Suraj, his NEET success is therefore not only about building his own future. It is also about giving his family opportunities they could not afford earlier.

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Doctor's dream stayed alive

Suraj scored 87% in Class 10 and 85% in Class 12. Biology was his favourite subject, and he had wanted to become a doctor since childhood.

However, preparing for NEET was not easy for a family that struggled to meet its basic needs. The cost of coaching, accommodation and food in a city like Kota was beyond what his family could afford.

His situation changed when he learnt about the 'Shiksha Sambal' programme run by Allen Career Institute and the L.N. Maheshwari Parmarth Nyas.

Suraj appeared for the selection test and was chosen for the programme. He received free NEET coaching along with free food and accommodation in Kota.

'Education Sambal changed my life'

The support allowed Suraj to focus fully on his studies without worrying about the cost of coaching or daily living.

Suraj says the 'Shiksha Sambal' programme gave him the support he needed to move towards his goal. Without the opportunity, he believes he may never have been able to come to Kota and prepare for the medical entrance exam with access to such facilities.

The year became a major turning point in his life. Along with his studies, he received accommodation, meals and other necessary support, allowing him to concentrate on his preparation.

His NEET result is now the reward for that effort.

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From paintbrush to stethoscope

Suraj's story is one of determination in the face of hardship. While many students preparing for competitive exams can focus entirely on their studies, he had to balance education with work and family responsibilities.

The hands that once helped paint houses to support his mother may soon hold a stethoscope and treat patients.

For Suraj, however, becoming a doctor is only one part of the dream. He also wants to ensure that his sister gets the chance to complete the education she had to leave behind.

His journey from painting homes in Rajasthan to securing a place on the path to becoming a doctor shows how education, support and determination can change the course of a young person's life.

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