A 23-year-old man was arrested after creating panic at Moodbidri bus stand in Karnataka by waving a sickle and threatening a mobile shop owner. Police said the accused, identified as Rajesh from Bantwal, had consumed alcohol before the incident. Members of the public later overpowered him and snatched the weapon.

A 23-year-old man was arrested after allegedly causing panic at the Moodbidri bus stand in Karnataka on Saturday by carrying a sickle and threatening a mobile phone shop owner. The accused was identified by police as Rajesh, a resident of Bantwal, according to a report by the Hindu.

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Youth allegedly threatens shop owner

According to police, Rajesh had consumed alcohol with his friends before going to a relative's house in Moodbidri. He allegedly picked up a sickle from there and later went to the bus stand.

Police said he entered a mobile phone shop and allegedly threatened the shop owner, demanding that he be given a mobile phone.

CCTV cameras installed at the shop captured the incident. The footage reportedly shows Rajesh holding the sickle and striking pillars outside the shop, creating fear among people in the area.

The incident reportedly took place in a busy public area, with commuters and others present nearby.

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Public members overpower accused

As the situation unfolded, several people gathered around the accused. They eventually managed to overpower him and snatched the sickle from his possession.

The incident ended without any serious injuries being reported.

Police were alerted and took Rajesh into custody following a complaint from the mobile shop owner.

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Police begin further investigation

Moodbidri police said a case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including criminal trespass, and the Indian Arms Act.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the accused's actions. The case has once again raised concerns about the open display of weapons in crowded public places and the potential danger such incidents can pose to commuters and shopkeepers.