Two bulls fighting on a road in Madhya Pradeshs Chakravarti Vihar Colony suddenly moved towards a group of schoolchildren returning home after school. CCTV footage showed the frightened children running for safety as the animals fought dangerously close to them. Fortunately, no child suffered serious injuries.

A shocking CCTV video from Chakravarti Vihar Colony in Madhya Pradesh has raised fresh concerns about the growing problem of stray cattle in residential areas. The footage shows two bulls running over a group of schoolchildren and a woman who were walking home after school. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, but the CCTV footage has now surfaced and is being widely circulated. While no child suffered serious injuries, the incident could have ended much worse.

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Bulls suddenly move towards children

According to information available about the incident, the children were returning home on foot after school and are seen standing on the side of the road with a woman when two large bulls suddenly appeared and ran them over.

The animals soon moved towards the children while continuing their chase. The sudden movement caused panic among the young students, who were caught off guard by the dangerous situation.

As the bulls came closer, the frightened children started running in different directions to get out of their way.

The animals passed extremely close to the children during their chase. They toppled the woman on the road. Fortunately, neither of the bulls appears to have directly hit or gored any of the students. The children managed to escape without suffering serious injuries.

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CCTV captures frightening moments

The entire incident was recorded by a CCTV camera installed at a nearby house. The footage shows the children standing by the roadside before the two bulls suddenly enter the scene while fighting.

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The children can be seen reacting quickly as the animals come towards them. They run away in fear, trying to find a safe place as the bulls continue their fight.

The footage has left residents concerned about the safety of children and other pedestrians in the area. Many people believe the incident shows how dangerous stray cattle can become when they fight on busy roads.

Officials say cattle-catching drives continue

Municipal CMO PK Suman told ETV Bharat that the civic body regularly conducts drives across the city to catch stray cattle and other animals.

He said that some of the animals are sent to gaushalas, while others are moved to designated animal centres. According to him, such drives are continuing across the city.

However, the latest incident has once again brought the issue of stray cattle on public roads into focus.

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Residents demand quick action

People living in and around Chakravarti Vihar Colony have expressed concern over the number of stray cattle seen on roads and in residential areas.

Residents said animals often gather on busy roads and sometimes fight among themselves, putting pedestrians and motorists at risk. Children walking to and from school are especially vulnerable to such incidents.

Locals have urged the municipal authorities to take stronger and regular action to remove stray cattle from roads and shift them to safe shelters or designated facilities. They said timely action could help prevent a similar incident from turning into a serious accident in the future.

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