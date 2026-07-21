A viral video shows water pouring through the ceiling of a 13th-floor flat, soaking furniture and flooding its living room. Shared by X user Sanju Goyal, the footage reportedly shows damage caused by a burst fire alarm pipeline. The homeowner claimed poor pipe work led to the incident.

A video showing water gushing through the ceiling of a high-rise flat has gone viral on social media, with the homeowner claiming that a burst fire alarm pipeline caused extensive damage to the property. The video was shared on X by user Sanju Goyal, who said the incident took place in her housing society and involved a flat on the 13th floor.

The footage shows water pouring heavily from the ceiling of the living room, creating a scene that looks almost like rain falling indoors. The water can be seen soaking a black sofa, a white oval coffee table covered with a cloth and other furniture. Within moments, much of the floor appears to be covered with water. The walls and ceiling also look badly affected, with visible signs of dampness and water damage.

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Homeowner alleges poor-quality pipe work

According to Goyal's post, the flooding was caused by a burst pipe connected to the building's fire alarm system. She alleged that the pipe work had been carried out poorly and failed, leading to water entering the flat and damaging its interiors.

Goyal claimed that the affected homeowners had invested between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore in the property. She also alleged that neither the builder nor the maintenance agency had accepted responsibility for the losses.

She said the residents had filed an FIR against the maintenance agency following the incident.

Goyal further alleged that the episode was linked to the use of substandard construction material and described it as "another form of corruption".

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'Our entire savings' invested in the flat

The video prompted a strong reaction online, with many users discussing construction quality and the difficulties faced by homeowners when expensive properties develop major faults.

One user said people spend their lifetime savings to buy a home and should receive proper safety and quality in return. Another called for strict action against the builder and demanded that the cost of the damage be recovered.

In replies to the post, Goyal claimed that the builder had previously been jailed and was currently out on bail. She also said she had filed a case and would now wait to see what action followed.

Responding to comments about buying independent homes instead of flats, Goyal said that high land prices make it difficult for ordinary families to build their own houses. She claimed that even small plots in the area could cost Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore.

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The incident has now opened a wider online discussion about construction standards, building maintenance and accountability in high-rise housing societies.

While the exact cause of the pipe failure and the responsibility for the damage will need to be established through an investigation, the viral video has drawn attention to the risks homeowners can face when essential building systems fail.