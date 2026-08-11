Jana Gana Mana: 10 Interesting Facts About India's National Anthem You Should Know
Jana Gana Mana has a fascinating history, from Rabindranath Tagore’s original Bengali composition to its adoption as India’s national anthem. Here are 10 facts worth knowing.
Jana Gana Mana Was Originally a Bengali Composition
India’s national anthem originated from Rabindranath Tagore’s Bengali composition ‘Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata’. The song originally contained five stanzas, but only its first stanza was selected for the national anthem.
Tagore Composed the Anthem
Rabindranath Tagore wrote the composition that eventually became India’s national anthem. He is also the only person credited with writing the national anthems of both India and Bangladesh.
It Was First Sung Publicly in 1911
‘Jana Gana Mana’ was first performed publicly on December 27, 1911. The performance took place during the Calcutta Session of the Indian National Congress.
Netaji Gave It the National Anthem Tag
The composition was first referred to as the “National Anthem” by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in 1942. This happened during a meeting of the German-Indian Society.
Jana Gana Mana Became India’s National Anthem in 1950
India officially adopted ‘Jana Gana Mana’ as its national anthem on January 24, 1950. The announcement was made by Dr Rajendra Prasad, shortly before India became a republic.
Only the First Stanza Was Chosen
Tagore’s original Bengali song was considerably longer than the anthem heard at official ceremonies today. It contained five stanzas, while the first stanza was selected for India’s national anthem.
The Anthem Has a Standard 52-Second Version
The officially prescribed full version of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ takes approximately 52 seconds to play. This is the version generally heard during formal national ceremonies and events.
There Is Also a Short Version
A shorter rendition of the anthem also exists for occasions where the full version is not required. This abbreviated version uses the first and last lines and lasts around 20 seconds.
The Anthem Was Used Before Official Adoption
‘Jana Gana Mana’ had already entered popular culture before becoming India’s official national anthem. It was used in the 1945 film ‘Hamrahi’, several years before its formal adoption in 1950.
Tagore Also Wrote Bangladesh’s National Anthem
Rabindranath Tagore’s contribution to South Asian national identity extends beyond India. He also wrote ‘Amar Sonar Bangla’, which later became the national anthem of Bangladesh.
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