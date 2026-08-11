A man died after being electrocuted while installing a transformer in Maharashtra. Power was allegedly restored despite a shutdown permit, causing electrocution within seconds. Police registered an FIR against an assistant engineer, lineman, contractor and supervisor. CCTV footage of the accident has emerged.

A 32-year-old labourer died after allegedly receiving an electric shock while installing a transformer in Maharashtra’s Beed district, police said. The incident took place on Majalgaon’s bypass road, where workers had climbed a pole after being told that a shutdown had been taken. The victim, identified as Sheikh Avez Pasha Deshmukh, was working on a double-pole distribution transformer when power was suddenly restored at around 1 pm. He was struck by a high-voltage current and fell unconscious. He died at the spot.

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Police registered an FIR against four people. Those named include an assistant engineer from the electricity department, a lineman, the contractor and a supervisor. An investigation is underway to establish how the power supply was restored while workers were still carrying out the installation work.

Shutdown reportedly taken for transformer work

The transformer installation was being carried out on Majalgaon’s bypass road. The work had reportedly been awarded to contractor Dhairyashil Bhagwat Thombre, according to a report by NDTV. Four labourers were working at the site.

According to the information available, the workers had been told that a shutdown permit had been obtained from the electricity department until 4 pm. Relying on the shutdown, they climbed the poles and began the transformer-related work.

However, at around 1 pm, the power supply suddenly returned to the line. At that moment, Deshmukh was on the pole. He came into contact with the live supply and suffered a powerful electric shock before falling to the ground.

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Worker died at the spot

The impact of the electric shock was fatal. Deshmukh died at the site, while another worker who was present nearby reportedly escaped without serious injury.

The incident has raised questions over whether proper safety procedures were followed before work began and how the line was energised during the permitted shutdown period. Such work normally requires strict coordination between the electricity department, field staff and the contractor to ensure that a line remains isolated while workers are exposed to it.

The police case will now focus on the sequence of events leading up to the accident, including who authorised the shutdown, who was responsible for the line and how the supply was restored.

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CCTV footage captures the accident

The incident was captured on CCTV, and the footage has emerged following the death. The video reportedly shows workers engaged in the transformer installation before the sudden accident.

The footage is likely to form part of the investigation as police examine what happened in the moments before Deshmukh was electrocuted and fell from the pole.

The case has also put the spotlight on workplace safety during electrical maintenance and installation work. Police are continuing their investigation and will determine responsibility based on the evidence collected. Police are also checking safety procedures followed.

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