MP CM Mohan Yadav slammed LoP Rahul Gandhi for disrupting Parliament for 15 days with 'false tactics'. He urged Gandhi to apologise, act responsibly, and warned that his conduct tarnishes India's global image and his own party's reputation.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday criticised Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of repeatedly disrupting Parliament proceedings and misleading MPs and the public through what he termed "false tactics". CM Yadav stressed that Parliament proceedings witnessed disruptions for the past 15 days and said Rahul Gandhi should apologise for his conduct in Parliament. The Congress leader should discharge his responsibilities as the LoP by allowing issues to be discussed in the House in accordance with parliamentary norms, he said.

'New false tactics being used to mislead'

"For the past 15 days, Rahul Gandhi and the opposition leaders have been disrupting the proceedings of Parliament and new false tactics are being used to mislead the country, MPs and society. When they start talking about NEET, they say that if it's about firing a shot, but when no shot was fired, how can there be talk of firing. They talk about students but run away from cases in Jharkhand, so this won't work. I believe Rahul Gandhi should apologise," the CM said.

'Conduct could adversely affect India's image'

The Chief Minister further said that if he is the Leader of the Opposition, he should speak with a sense of responsibility in the House and allow the views of both the ruling side and the opposition to be heard. "Such conduct could adversely affect India's image globally. I believe Rahul Gandhi should apologise. At a time when India is the world's largest country of young people, it is important for the future generation that we maintain the dignity of both the ruling party and the opposition through our conduct and behaviour," he said.

'Reputation of Congress, opposition being tarnished'

Additionally, CM Yadav said the conduct was not only damaging Rahul Gandhi's reputation but also that of Congress and other opposition leaders. "By telling a new lie every day and resorting to such tactics, the public knows everything. The people are the ultimate judges. In this entire episode, not only is his own reputation being tarnished, but people from his Congress party and the opposition also have to face embarrassment and humiliation. I hope he will improve all these aspects through his conduct," the CM added.