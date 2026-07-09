Barwani police rescued a woman seen being abducted on a bike in a viral video. Police took suo motu cognisance and found her. The accused, a man she previously had a relationship with, allegedly abducted her after she left him for being married.

The Barwani district police have safely recovered a young woman who was seen being forcibly taken away on a motorcycle in a viral social media video, officials said on Thursday. The incident, which took place in Jalgon village under the Rajpur police station area, came to light after a video of the broad-daylight abduction surfaced online.

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Motive Behind Abduction

While no formal complaint was initially filed, the Rajpur police took suo motu cognisance of the footage and launched a search operation, eventually locating the woman in the Nihali area. According to the victim's brother, the woman was previously in contact with a youth named Hukum. After performing marriage-like rituals according to social customs, she had even accompanied him to Maharashtra. However, she later discovered that Hukum was already married and had two children. Upon learning this, she refused to stay with him and returned to her parental home in Indrapur village. The brother alleged that while the woman was attending a family function in Jalgon village, Hukum arrived on a motorcycle with his associates and forcibly took her away against her will.

Police Investigation Underway

"A viral video on social media showed a woman being forcibly taken away in broad daylight. Following this, Rajpur police took suo motu cognisance and started an investigation. The woman was safely recovered from the Nihali area and brought to the police station," Additional SP Dheeraj Babbar said.

Case Registered, Accused on the Run

The police have registered a case against Hukum and his associates under Sections 140(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). "The woman is being questioned, while a search is underway for the absconding accused. According to the information received, a case has been registered against one known person and others under sections 140(3) and 3(5) of the BNS," the Additional SP added.

The woman's brother stated that the refusal to continue the relationship after discovering the accused's marital status was the primary reason behind the forced abduction. The police are now conducting raids to apprehend Hukum and his accomplices involved in the crime. (ANI)