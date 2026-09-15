IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla visited his hometown Lucknow to interact with students at Lucknow University. He discussed his book, 'The Second Orbit', aiming to inspire the next generation about India's growing role in the space sector.

Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla returned to his hometown, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and visited Lucknow University on Tuesday to interact with students and discuss his book, 'The Second Orbit', as part of the ongoing Gomti Book Festival.

Addressing a packed audience of enthusiastic young learners at Lucknow University, Shukla expressed deep joy at coming back to the place where his life's journey began and emphasised that engaging directly with children is vital for keeping them informed about India's expanding footprint in the space sector and inspiring future generations to pursue careers in science and exploration.

“I am very happy. It always feels wonderful to return to this city, to come back home to Lucknow. I have come for a special reason this time: to participate in the Gomti Book Festival and to discuss my book, The Second Orbit, with the children. If you look behind me, you can see so many children already seated there,” Shubhanshu Shukla told ANI.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Highlighting the importance of building early awareness about the nation's technological and space milestones, the astronaut added that direct engagement helps inspire the next generation to actively contribute to the field. He said, “We will talk, have a Q&A session, and I will share the knowledge I have. I believe it is crucial for children to be informed about what India is doing for the future, especially in the space sector, based on my own experience. If they are aware of this, they will participate enthusiastically and strive to become a part of it. So, I am very happy to be here and deeply grateful for the opportunity to interact with them.”

Nurturing Student Curiosity

Shukla further praised the curiosity and boldness of contemporary students and stressed that young learners should be guided effectively to channel their inquisitiveness into remarkable achievements: Shubhanshu Shukla said, “I really appreciate that children today ask questions so openly. They don't hesitate. They ask challenging questions. I feel we should nurture this trait and quality of theirs and guide them in the right direction. There are so many things available these days; if children receive guidance on what to focus on and which direction to take, I believe they can achieve amazing things.”

A Message of Leadership and Accountability

Urging youngsters to embrace civic leadership and personal accountability rather than waiting for structural changes from others, Shukla said, “My message is simply: I believe these children are highly capable and competent; they should step forward and shoulder responsibility. They shouldn't think that changing the country is someone else's job. They need to internalise this sentiment and cultivate it. Once cultivated and once they truly believe in it, they will naturally move in that direction.”

'My Journey Began in a Classroom Like Yours'

Shubhanshu Shukla further reflected on his roots and how his career trajectory connects back to his school days in Uttar Pradesh's capital, offering an inspiring note of possibility. “My journey actually began in Lucknow, so coming back here feels like completing a full circle in life. I will certainly share my story with the children. I want to assure them that my journey, too, started in a classroom just like the one they are sitting in today. So, if it was possible for me, it is possible for them as well.” Shubhanshu Shukla said.

US-India Space Cooperation Highlighted

Earlier in September, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station, on Sunday, stating that his voyage highlights bilateral space collaboration. "Enjoyed meeting Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station. From training at NASA to piloting Axiom Space's Ax-4 mission, his journey showcases US-India space cooperation at its best," Gor said on the social media platform X.

Gor additionally held a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday, observing that diplomatic connections are gathering pace across the state within the artificial intelligence, trade and space technology sectors.

During the preceding week, Gor characterised the joint undertaking linking Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Tata Advanced Systems Limited regarding Javelin All Up Round (AUR) co-production as a significant advancement for bilateral defence relations.

Taking to his official X account, Gor added, "A major step forward for the US-India defence partnership. This collaboration between Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Tata Advanced Systems Limited will create new opportunities for US companies, strengthen America's defence-industrial base, and boost India's manufacturing capabilities."

About 'The Second Orbit'

Earlier, in July, Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla said his newly launched book, 'The Second Orbit', is an effort to share his journey and inspire people across the country to explore the field of space and astronomy. "The aim is to share this journey with everyone. Writing about it was an attempt to reach people, as it is physically impossible to visit every location in such a vast country; this is a way to share the experience and hopefully inspire others to step forward, participate in this domain, and contribute to the nation," he said.

Former ISRO Chairman S. Somanath said the book documents Shukla's journey and explains how the Axiom-4 mission became possible under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. (ANI)