Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has been appointed by President Draupadi Murmu to discharge the functions of the J&K LG. The appointment is temporary, during the absence on leave of Manoj Sinha, to ensure administrative continuity.

President Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday appointed Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, to discharge the functions of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in addition to his existing duties. The appointment will remain in effect during the absence on leave of Shri Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, according to a press communique issued by the Press Information Bureau today.

Saxena will discharge the functions of the J&K Lieutenant Governor alongside his responsibilities as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. The arrangement has been made to ensure the continued discharge of the functions of the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor during Manoj Sinha’s absence on leave.

About the Lieutenant Governors

Sinha has been serving as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir since August 2020. Before his appointment, he served as a Union Minister and held several key portfolios in the Central government.

Vinai Kumar Saxena, who is currently the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, was appointed to the post in February 2023. He had earlier served as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi from May 2022 to February 2023 and has held several administrative and public positions.

Temporary Arrangement for Administrative Continuity

Under the temporary arrangement, Saxena will discharge the functions of the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor in addition to his existing responsibilities in Ladakh until Sinha resumes office. The move is aimed at ensuring continuity in the administration of Jammu and Kashmir during the period of Sinha’s leave.

The Union Territory administration continues to oversee governance, development initiatives and the implementation of various government schemes and programmes. Saxena’s additional charge of Jammu and Kashmir is for the duration of Sinha’s absence and does not alter the existing appointment of Sinha as the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory. (ANI)