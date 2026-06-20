Industrialist Anant Ambani met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur. At the Reliance AGM, he spoke of plans for an autonomous refinery and creating 2,00,000 green jobs, stating the world will build its new energy on "Indian sunshine."

Industrialist Anant Ambani visited the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Mahal Nagpur on Friday and held a meeting with RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.

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Anant Ambani visited the RSS headquarters in the Mahal area as part of a courtesy interaction with the RSS Chief. During his visit, he also paid respects at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh. The memorial complex is dedicated to RSS founder DR K B Hedgewar and MS Golwalkar (Guruji).

Reliance's New Energy and Refining Milestones

Earlier, while addressing shareholders at the 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, Anant M. Ambani said, "We are progressing towards operating Jamnagar as the world's first end-to-end autonomous refinery - an industrial milestone that will define the next era of global refining. Jio-bp petrol and diesel volumes grew 29% YoY with the retail network growing to nearly 2,200 outlets"

Vision for 'Indian Sunshine' and Green Jobs

Anant M. Ambani stated that the world, which once relied on Middle Eastern oil, will now build its new energy future on "Indian sunshine."

Ambani announced that the Giga Complex and the Kutch Solar Farm combined are set to create 2,00,000 green jobs, marking a significant milestone in the country's employment and renewable energy landscape. "New Energy will create 2,00,000 green jobs through the Giga Complex and the Kutch Solar Farm combined. The world built its old energy on Middle Eastern oil. The world will now build its new energy on Indian sunshine," he said.

Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex

Highlighting the scale of operations at the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar, Ambani noted that the facility, spread over 5,000 acres, has emerged as one of the world's most integrated clean energy manufacturing ecosystems. "The Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex at Jamnagar, spread over 5,000 acres, is now one of the world's most integrated clean energy manufacturing ecosystems. Nearly 1 GW of HJT modules have been produced. We have achieved ALMM listing for HJT technology - the first in India for this advanced cell type," he added.

Ensuring National Energy Security

Beyond renewable manufacturing, Ambani also underscored Reliance's role in ensuring national energy security during global crises. He pointed out that when the West Asian conflict led to disruptions in LNG supplies, Reliance moved swiftly to protect domestic interests. "When the West Asian conflict disrupted LNG supplies, Reliance swiftly redirected its domestic gas to priority sectors such as city gas distribution, fertilisers, and power generation. When the nation needed it most, Reliance delivered," he said.

Rajnath Singh Also Meets RSS Chief

Earlier on Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited the RSS headquarters and met Mohan Bhagwat during his Nagpur tour. (ANI)