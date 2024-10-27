Amid flight chaos, bomb threats now sweep 23 hotels in Kolkata, Tirupati, & Rajkot; security tightened

Nearly two dozen hotels across Kolkata, Tirupati, and Rajkot were thrust into chaos on Saturday after receiving bomb threats via email - that ultimately proved to be hoaxes. 

Amid flight chaos, bomb threats now sweep 23 hotels in Kolkata, Tirupati, & Rajkot; security tightened shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 11:53 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

Nearly two dozen hotels across Kolkata, Tirupati, and Rajkot were thrust into chaos on Saturday after receiving bomb threats via email - that ultimately proved to be hoaxes. In Kolkata, the scare swept across 10 major hotels, including many upscale establishments, on the very day Union Home Minister Amit Shah was visiting West Bengal. Security forces activated routine anti-bomb protocols, yet no suspicious items were found. This comes amid given the recent surge in threats aimed at flights.

A Kolkata police officer was quoted by Times of India (TOI) as saying, "The emails followed the same pattern as hoax threats to schools earlier this year."

Kolkata police promptly alerted central agencies and officials disclosed that the email sender had employed the pseudonym “Reality Is Fake.” One chilling email reportedly read, “I have planted bombs on the grounds of your hotel. The bombs are hidden in black bags. They will detonate soon. You have little time to live. Evacuate.”

Meanwhile, in Tirupati, three hotels received similar bomb threats on Saturday, adding to the city’s pattern, as four hotels had been threatened over the previous two days. All threats turned out to be hoaxes. The emails referenced Jaffer Sadiq, a figure alleged to be a key player in a drug racket recently dismantled by central agencies in July. Saturday’s threats even named high-profile individuals, including Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udayanidhi Stalin’s wife Kiruthiga and TN DGP Shankar Jiwal.

Also read: Fresh bomb threats hit Tirupati hotels with alleged link to Udhayanidhi Stalin, drug network

The emails further contained an ominous line: “Afzal Guru will be re-born! Al-Badr!”—a reference to the 2001 Parliament attack convict who was executed in 2013. Adding to the audacity, the email claimed that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vehicle was “twinned with hotel IEDs.”

In Rajkot, Gujarat, the bomb scare echoed across 10 hotels around 12:45 p.m., with each receiving a threatening email from the ID "Kan Din." Rajkot Deputy Commissioner of Police Parthrajsinh Gohil said security forces conducted thorough searches of all hotels, but no suspicious items were uncovered.

Also read: Centre slams 'X' amid surge in hoax flight bomb threats, calls for AI-based solutions

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Police raid KTR's brother-in-law's farmhouse party; one tests positive for drugs; video emerges (WATCH) shk

Police raid KTR’s brother-in-law's farmhouse party; one tests positive for drugs; video emerges (WATCH)

Kerala: 20-year-old woman sexually assaulted by two cable workers in Thiruvananthapuram; probe underway anr

Kerala: 20-year-old woman sexually assaulted by two cable workers in Thiruvananthapuram; probe underway

Caught on camera: Woman arrives in BMW, steals flower pot kept outside shop in Noida (WATCH) shk

Caught on camera: Woman arrives in BMW, steals flower pot kept outside shop in Noida (WATCH)

"Stop, think, take Action...": PM Modi urges public to be vigilant against cyber scams in 'Mann Ki Baat' dmn

"Stop, think, take action...": PM Modi urges public to be vigilant against cyber scams in 115th 'Mann Ki Baat'

Kerala: 7 trafficked youths from Vadakara to return home tonight after rescue from Cambodia anr

Kerala: 7 trafficked youths from Vadakara to return home tonight after rescue from Cambodia

Recent Stories

CHILLING! Nostradamus and Baba Vanga's eerily similar predictions for 2025 unveiled dmn

CHILLING! Nostradamus and Baba Vanga's eerily similar predictions for 2025 unveiled

From Rs 1500 to Rs 3 crore business: A housewife's success story RTM

From Rs 1500 to Rs 3 crore business: A housewife's success story

7 feature-packed smartphones under Rs 50,000 gcw

7 feature-packed smartphones under Rs 50,000

Free Diwali LPG Cylinder Ujjwala Yojana Application Process anr

3 states announce free LPG cylinder for Diwali; Here's how to apply

Free Diwali LPG Cylinder Ujjwala Yojana Application Process anr

3 states announce free LPG cylinder for Diwali; Here's how to apply

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon