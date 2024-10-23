Centre slams 'X' amid surge in hoax flight bomb threats, calls for AI-based solutions

Indian officials are taking action against a surge in bomb threats to flights. A virtual meeting between airline officials and social media platforms led to instructions for platforms to implement AI-based mechanisms to block threatening accounts.

Following the recent surge in bomb threats to flights, a virtual meeting was held on Tuesday between airline officials and social media platforms to address the issue. In the meeting chaired by Joint Secretary Sanket S Bhondve, airlines Air India and Vistara participated.

After the meeting, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology lashed out against social media platform X, where most of the hoax threats originated. X and other social media platforms were instructed to implement AI-based mechanisms to block accounts sending bulk bomb threat messages. The officials of these social media platforms were also directed to take action immediately rather than waiting for security to flag an account.

The government is also planning legislative changes to tackle bomb threats, including amendments to The Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act (SUASCA), 1982. This would enable immediate arrest and investigation without a court order.

Delhi Police have registered eight cases in connection with bomb threats to over 90 domestic and international flights recently. The investigation has identified three social media accounts involved in posting threat messages. The perpetrators will be placed on no-fly list among other actions.

The threats were targeted at Air India, Akasa, Vistara and Indigo, operating services from Delhi.

