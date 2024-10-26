Fresh bomb threats hit Tirupati hotels with alleged link to Udhayanidhi Stalin, drug network

The bomb threats email contained references to Jaffer Sadiq, alleged kingpin of a drug trafficking network, who was arrested in Tamil Nadu by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Two prominent hotels in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati were on Saturday (October 26) targetted with bomb threats, one day after similar threats were issued to other hotels in the area. Police, along with bomb detection and disposal squads and sniffer dogs, conducted thorough searches of Raj Park and Pai Viceroy Hotels but confirmed the threats were hoaxes.

The bomb threats email contained references to Jaffer Sadiq, alleged kingpin of a drug trafficking network, who was arrested in Tamil Nadu by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The mail, lacking credible content, said that Tamil Nadu's DGP Shankar Jiwal with the help of Pakistan's ISI was planning to get blasts done to change the focus from Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, wife of TN's deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The email subject read, "Sulfur-based Improvised EDs in hotel pipelines left by BDDS. Evacuate by 10:35 AM!" and urged the hotels to contact bomb disposal squads. The message further alleged that the explosives were planted in the premises and demanded immediate evacuation.

Further alarming statements in the email referenced DMK personnel and made statements about "international pressure" supposedly mounting due to Jaffer Sadiq's arrest. The email added that blasts in schools were allegedly "necessary to divert attention away from the case's links to the family of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin."

Former DMK worker and Tamil film producer Jaffer Sadiq was arrested in July on allegations of money laundering.

