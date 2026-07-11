The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has filed nominations for Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson posts in 11 of 12 zones for the MCD's Ward Committee elections. Nominations were also filed for Standing Committee posts, with elections scheduled for July 15.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday formally entered the contest for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) Ward Committee elections by filing nominations for the posts of Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson in 11 of the 12 zones. The party's candidates submitted their nomination papers at the office of the Municipal Secretary at the Civic Centre.

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AAP Files Nominations for Committee Posts

Sharing the details, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the MCD, Ankush Narang, said, "Along with the Ward Committee posts, the party has also filed nominations for the Standing Committee member posts from four zones." Congratulating all the candidates on their new responsibilities, he stated that the elections for the Ward Committees and Standing Committee members would be held on July 15.

Ankush Narang noted, "The counting of votes will take place immediately after polling on July 15, and the results will also be declared the same day." He further asserted that AAP's candidates for the posts of Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson in all 11 zones were extremely strong. He continued, "The party is contesting the elections with complete unity and determination." Expressing confidence in all the party's candidates and councillors, he emphasised that with the support and trust of the people, AAP will register a resounding victory in both the Ward Committees and the Standing Committee.

Leaders Express Confidence in Victory

AAP MCD Co-Incharge Praveen Kumar said, "The BJP, through its four-engine government during its tenure, has pushed Delhi into a poor state. Despite numerous obstacles, the Chairpersons elected from the Aam Aadmi Party have delivered outstanding work. As a result, people's faith in AAP has continued to grow stronger. Keeping this in mind, we have once again decided to contest the zonal elections, and our candidates have filed their nomination papers today."

Praveen Kumar added, "AAP has filed nominations for the posts of Chairperson, Deputy Chairperson, and Standing Committee members wherever vacancies in the Standing Committee exist." He expressed confidence that all the party's candidates, whether for Chairperson, Deputy Chairperson, or Standing Committee member, would emerge victorious and would strengthen AAP's politics as well as Arvind Kejriwal's politics of honesty, governance, and truth.

Dismisses Claims of Reduced Party Strength

Responding to a question about AAP's reduced numbers, Praveen Kumar said he found the claim amusing because the party being referred to had never really existed independently, and said, "The party has always been a reflection of the BJP. What happened today was nothing more than a photo opportunity, a photoshoot. There is nothing new about it. Those people were with the BJP earlier, and they remain with the BJP even today." He asserted, "This will have no impact on AAP. Our party remains very strong, and all our Chairperson candidates across the zones are equally strong." He reiterated that AAP would contest the zonal elections with full strength and would win.

Meanwhile, MCD Co-Incharge Preeti Dogra said, "Today, the AAP has filed nominations for the posts of Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson in 11 zones. In addition, we have also filed nominations for the posts of Standing Committee members in four zones. AAP will contest these elections with full courage and strength, and I am confident that all our candidates contesting for the posts of Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson will secure emphatic victories."

Congratulating all the candidates who had filed their nominations, Preeti Dogra urged them to contest the elections with full enthusiasm and return victorious so that the party could once again secure the posts of Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson across all the zones. (ANI)