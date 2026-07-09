A 31-year-old woman is completely fed up with her high-pressure PSU job. She wants to quit for a peaceful life and has ₹80 lakh saved up. Her viral Reddit post asking if this is enough for early retirement has started a big conversation online: is mental peace more important than a secure government job?

Is ₹80 lakh enough to retire? A 31-year-old woman wants to quit her government job for peace!



In India, landing a government or Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) job is often seen as the ultimate dream. People think once you get one, your life is set. But a 31-year-old PSU employee is now questioning this very idea, and her story has gone viral. She has a solid corpus of ₹80 lakh in savings and investments and is seriously thinking of quitting her secure job for a peaceful life. She posted on Reddit asking for advice: "Is quitting my job for peace the right move, or is it just foolish?"

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The woman has been working at a PSU for the last 7 years. She mentioned that she has no loans and lives a very simple life. However, things took a turn for the worse after she was transferred to a new department. Her life, she says, has become a living hell.

She has to work 9 to 10 hours a day, but the management still tells her, "You are not working properly." She is forced to work on weekends and even on government holidays. Many times, she finds herself stuck with office work until midnight.

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Called to office even when sick!



In her post, the woman shared her ordeal. "They forced me to come to the office even when I was very sick. If I take even a single day of casual leave, they ask me hundreds of questions and mentally harass me. I have forgotten the last time I took a peaceful break. I just can't spend the next 25-30 years of my career in such a toxic environment," she wrote.

Her plan: A simple life in a smaller city



She wants to put a full stop to her career and move to a 'Tier-3' (smaller) city. Her plan is to live a simple life there. She has calculated that she can manage her future expenses with the interest from her ₹80 lakh investment, long-term gains, and income from disciplined trading.

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What did people on the internet advise?

Most people who commented on her post advised the woman not to resign immediately.

Take a long leave: Many suggested, "Right now, you are suffering from severe burnout. So, instead of quitting right away, take a medical leave or at least a one-month long break and travel. Make a decision after your mind is calm."

Set your boundaries: Another user pointed out, "According to government rules, female employees cannot be forced to work after office hours. Reject your manager's verbal orders and ask for everything in writing. Set your boundaries."

₹80 lakh is not enough: Many also gave financial advice, saying that an ₹80 lakh retirement fund is too small at the age of 31. It might not be enough to last for the next 40 years. They suggested she should try for an internal transfer instead.