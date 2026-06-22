Career Change: Thinking of Quitting? Ask Yourself These 17 Questions First!
Deciding to change your job can be super tough. If you're planning to quit and start a new journey, here are 17 questions you must ask yourself. They'll help clear up all the confusion in your head.
The First 5 Questions
1.Why do I want to leave this job?
First, find the real reason. Pinpoint exactly what's bothering you the most – is it the salary, the work culture, your bosses, or the job itself?
2. Why did I choose this job in the first place?
Think about your past journey and why you joined this company. This will help you understand your current situation better.
3. How long have I been feeling this way?
Is this a recent feeling or a frustration that's been going on for a long time? Figure out if it's just burnout or if you genuinely need a change.
4. What do I really want?
It's not enough to just hate your job. You need to focus on what you actually like and what your life values are.
5.What would my 'perfect day' look like?
Imagine how you'd spend your day if there were no restrictions. This exercise will make your priorities crystal clear.
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The Next 6 Questions
6. What are my friends and family saying?
The perspective of your loved ones can show you things you might have missed. Their support is crucial during this change.
7. What will I lose by quitting?
Make a list of things you'll be giving up – income, friends, benefits. This will help you be more certain about your decision.
8.What will I gain by quitting?
Look at quitting as an opportunity. Consider your inner potential and your market value.
9. Have I discussed all options with my boss?
Did you ask your manager about flexible working, a salary hike, or a change in responsibilities? Making a decision without talking is just rushing it.
10. Should I wait until I'm back in the office?
For some people, it's better to wait until things are stable before deciding. But if you're sure about the change, there's no need to delay.
11. Am I leaving because of a toxic boss?
Can you get your boss changed? If not, your mental health is the most important thing. Don't wait, make the decision.
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The Final 6 Questions
12. Am I leaving due to too much stress?
If stress is affecting your daily life and your family, that's a major warning bell.
13. Are my expectations realistic?
No job is a 'perfect job'. Understand that every change comes with its own learning curve.
14. Do I have the finances to survive after quitting?
It's essential to have an emergency fund for at least 3 to 6 months. If you plan to become an entrepreneur, you'll need savings for 12 months.
15. Wouldn't detaching from work help?
Don't let your job be your only identity. Giving importance to hobbies and relationships can reduce work pressure.
16. Is this the right time?
Analyse the market situation and your personal circumstances. A decision made in panic can lead to failure.
17. Why can't I make a decision?
Set a deadline for yourself to decide. Think it over until that date, and then take the leap with courage.
A little advice: These questions will give you a clear perspective. Whatever you decide, take responsibility and act without fear. Your mental health and happiness are more important than any salary.
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