1.Why do I want to leave this job?

First, find the real reason. Pinpoint exactly what's bothering you the most – is it the salary, the work culture, your bosses, or the job itself?

2. Why did I choose this job in the first place?

Think about your past journey and why you joined this company. This will help you understand your current situation better.

3. How long have I been feeling this way?

Is this a recent feeling or a frustration that's been going on for a long time? Figure out if it's just burnout or if you genuinely need a change.

4. What do I really want?

It's not enough to just hate your job. You need to focus on what you actually like and what your life values are.

5.What would my 'perfect day' look like?

Imagine how you'd spend your day if there were no restrictions. This exercise will make your priorities crystal clear.

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