24x7 Hindu-Muslim hatred being spread to divert people: Rahul Gandhi at Red Fort

During his speech at Red Fort, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "It's not Narendra Modi's government. It's Ambani and Adani government. Hindu-Muslim is being done to divert attention from the real issues. Youths with degrees are seeling pakoras."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party government for allegedly spreading hate using religious differences as a weapon on Saturday, December 24, 2022. During his speech at the Red Fort, the Congress MP said, "Hindi-Muslim hatred is being spread 24x7 to divert your attention from the real issues."

When the march was nearing the Red Fort, actor-turn-politician Kamal Haasan joined the march with Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi said, "I have walked 2,800 km; however, I did not witness any hatred. As soon as I turn on the TV, I see violence."

"The media is a friend. However, due to a gag order from backstage, it fails to show the reality of what we say... But this country is one, and everyone wants harmony," said Gandhi.

According to Kamal Haasan, the founder of the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, people initially came to Haasan to tell him that joining the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra and walking with Gandhi would be a costly political mistake.

Haasan said, "I questioned myself, this is the time when the country needs me. My inner voice told me, Kamal, Bharat todne ki nahi jodne ki madad karo (help unite the country, not divide it)."

The actor did not mention political alliances. His party, which contested its first election in Tamil Nadu in April 2021, lost the election.

The Congress yatra arrived in Delhi this morning from Haryana. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra walked for a few minutes with Rahul Gandhi before the yatra arrived at Ashram Chowk in Delhi for the morning halt.

Gandhi said that the government was making excuses to halt the yatra. The Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, had written to Gandhi, requesting that the march be halted if the Covid protocols were not followed.

The yatra has covered Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan and will conclude in Kashmir.

