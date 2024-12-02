Cyclone Fengal weakens: Heavy rains continue in Tamil Nadu; yellow alert in Telangana, Karnataka

Cyclone Fengal weakened to a deep depression over north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, causing heavy rainfall and flooding. Schools and colleges were closed in several districts, and train services were disrupted. While Chennai saw heavy rain, preventative measures mitigated major flooding.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 8:49 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 8:49 AM IST

Cyclone Fengal

Fengal weakened into a deep depression and remained stationary over north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the past 12 hours, the IMD said.  The forecast service predicted that during the following 12 hours, the cyclone will diminish into a depression over north Tamil Nadu and proceed extremely slowly westward.

article_image2

Cyclone Fengal

Cyclone Fengal impacted Chennai

Even though Chennai had a lot of rain, MK Stalin stated that there were no reports of flooding in many areas because to the preventative measures and desilting operations. The Villupuram-Tambaram passenger train, the Chennai Egmore-Tiruchchirappalli Cholan Express, and the Puducherry-Chennai Egmore Express were all canceled, according to Southern Railways.

According to the chief minister, big motors were used to remove floodwater from north Chennai. There were over 1,700 motor pumps with varying capacities on standby. Twenty-one of Chennai's twenty-two subways had normal traffic flow, while one was already closed for railway maintenance," he added.

Several districts in Tamil Nadu declared a holiday for educational institutions as cyclone Fengal continued to cause heavy rainfall. Cuddalore, Villupuram and Krishnagiri districts declared a holiday for all schools and colleges while Salem, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupatur, Vellore and Ranipet districts declared a holiday for only schools on December 2.
 

article_image3

Because to the intense rains and flooding, Puducherry Education Minister A Namachivayam announced a vacation for all public and private institutions and colleges in the Union Territory. Because to the present circumstances, the Tamil Nadu government announced a vacation for schools and institutions in the districts of Villupuram, Cuddalore, Vellore, and Ranipet.
 

article_image4

Cyclone Fengal effect in Kerala

The effects of Cyclone Fengal were witnessed in some parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala. A red alert for extremely heavy rainfall was sounded in four Kerala districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur for today. All educational institutions were shut for today in view of the situation and people were asked to stay vigilant and relocate to safer places as directed by authorities.

