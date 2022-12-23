Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress' Jagdish Tytler takes U-turn, says he won't join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'; here's why

    For the past few years, the Congress party is seen distancing itself from Tytler due to him facing legal issues pertaining to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots after the assassination of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards that eventually claimed the lives of thousands in the sectarian violence.

    Congress Jagdish Tytler takes U-turn, says he won't join Bharat Jodo Yatra here's why AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 23, 2022, 4:07 PM IST

    Ahead of Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' that is all set to start its Delhi leg from Saturday (December 24), party leader Jagdish Tytler, who has been embroiled in a controversy lately, said that he has decided not to participate in the march. 

    Speaking to reporters, Tytler said, "Rahul Gandhi's mission is more important and that's why I have decided not to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra." His statement comes after party sources on Wednesday said that Tytler is "distancing himself” from the yatra as he does not want “any controversy to arise again".

    Also read: 16 Indian Army personnel killed in mishap in North Sikki

    For the past few years, the Congress party is seen distancing itself from Tytler due to him facing legal issues pertaining to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots after the assassination of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards that eventually claimed the lives of thousands in the sectarian violence.

    Tytler's latest statement can be seen contradicting what he said a few days before. On Monday, he said that some people are "only doing politics" and that he "will join" the yatra. "Is there any FIR (in 1984 anti-Sikh riots) against me? CBI has also given me clearance…I will be with the party until my last breath," he told reporters.

    Congress leader and former Punjab minister Pargat Singh suggested that Tytler avoid joining the yatra.

    Also read: Shelly Oberoi named Delhi Mayor candidate of AAP, Aale Iqbal as Dy Mayor

    Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had also slammed the Congress and said that his name was cleared by the CBI in the 1984 riots case. "The CBI did not give him clean chit, but it was given during the Congress government," Sirsa told reporters.

    The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will reach Delhi via the Badarpur border on Saturday, with its last leg of Haryana finishing by the day's end.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2022, 4:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    16 army personnel killed in mishap in North Sikkim

    16 Indian Army personnel killed in mishap in North Sikkim

    Shelly Oberoi named Delhi Mayor candidate of AAP Aale Iqbal as Dy Mayor gcw

    Shelly Oberoi named Delhi Mayor candidate of AAP, Aale Iqbal as Dy Mayor

    Maharashtra govt to pass '10 times more' effective resolution than Karantaka next week: Minister Shambhuraj Desai - adt

    Maharashtra govt to pass '10 times more' effective resolution than Karantaka next week: Minister

    Indian High Commission hands over 125 SUVs to Sri Lanka police; check details - adt

    Indian High Commission hands over 125 SUVs to Sri Lanka police; check details

    COVID scare in India: How to book slot for booster shot via CoWin gcw

    COVID scare in India: How to book slot for booster shot via CoWin?

    Recent Stories

    Famous YouTuber Mr Beast asks if he can be the new Twitter CEO Elon Musk responds gcw

    Famous YouTuber 'Mr Beast' asks if he can be the new Twitter CEO; Elon Musk responds

    IPL 2023 Auction: Meme fest after Sam Curran becomes most expensive player ipl history as Punjab Kings shells Rs 18.50 crore snt

    IPL 2023 Auction: Meme fest after Sam Curran becomes most expensive player as Punjab Kings shells Rs 18.50 cr

    Cirkus Review: Netizens slam Ranveer Singh's film, call it 'misfit outdated story' - READ vma

    Cirkus Review: Netizens slam Ranveer Singh's film, call it 'misfit outdated story' - READ

    16 army personnel killed in mishap in North Sikkim

    16 Indian Army personnel killed in mishap in North Sikkim

    Shelly Oberoi named Delhi Mayor candidate of AAP Aale Iqbal as Dy Mayor gcw

    Shelly Oberoi named Delhi Mayor candidate of AAP, Aale Iqbal as Dy Mayor

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon