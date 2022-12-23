Congress' Jagdish Tytler takes U-turn, says he won't join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'; here's why

For the past few years, the Congress party is seen distancing itself from Tytler due to him facing legal issues pertaining to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots after the assassination of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards that eventually claimed the lives of thousands in the sectarian violence.

Ahead of Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' that is all set to start its Delhi leg from Saturday (December 24), party leader Jagdish Tytler, who has been embroiled in a controversy lately, said that he has decided not to participate in the march.

Speaking to reporters, Tytler said, "Rahul Gandhi's mission is more important and that's why I have decided not to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra." His statement comes after party sources on Wednesday said that Tytler is "distancing himself” from the yatra as he does not want “any controversy to arise again".

Also read: 16 Indian Army personnel killed in mishap in North Sikki

For the past few years, the Congress party is seen distancing itself from Tytler due to him facing legal issues pertaining to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots after the assassination of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards that eventually claimed the lives of thousands in the sectarian violence.

Tytler's latest statement can be seen contradicting what he said a few days before. On Monday, he said that some people are "only doing politics" and that he "will join" the yatra. "Is there any FIR (in 1984 anti-Sikh riots) against me? CBI has also given me clearance…I will be with the party until my last breath," he told reporters.

Congress leader and former Punjab minister Pargat Singh suggested that Tytler avoid joining the yatra.

Also read: Shelly Oberoi named Delhi Mayor candidate of AAP, Aale Iqbal as Dy Mayor

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had also slammed the Congress and said that his name was cleared by the CBI in the 1984 riots case. "The CBI did not give him clean chit, but it was given during the Congress government," Sirsa told reporters.

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will reach Delhi via the Badarpur border on Saturday, with its last leg of Haryana finishing by the day's end.