Karnataka: Probationer IPS officer dies in road accident on way to first posting in Hassan

Harsh Bardhan, a 25-year-old IPS probationary officer of the 2023 batch from Karnataka cadre, tragically died in a road accident en route to his first posting in Hassan. The accident occurred near Kittane due to a reported tyre burst, causing the vehicle to crash.

Bengaluru: An IPS probationary officer, Harsh Bardhan, tragically lost his life in a road accident on Sunday (Dec 01) while traveling to assume his first posting in Hassan district, police reported. Bardhan, a 2023-batch Karnataka cadre officer, was en route from Mysuru to Hassan in an official vehicle when the accident occurred near Kittane, approximately 10 kilometers from Hassan, at around 4:20 pm.

The car, driven by Manjegowda, a District Armed Reserve (DAR) constable, reportedly lost control after a tyre burst. The vehicle veered off course, colliding with a roadside tree and then a house before coming to a stop, according to Hassan district police officials.

Bardhan sustained critical head injuries in the crash and was immediately taken to Janapriya Hospital in Hassan. Plans were underway to transfer him to a hospital in Bengaluru using a green corridor to ensure zero traffic delays, but he succumbed to his injuries before the transfer could be completed. The driver, Manjegowda, suffered minor injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital in Hassan.

Originally from Dosar village in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, 25-year-old Harsh Bardhan had recently concluded his four-week training at the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) in Mysuru. He was on his way to assume his first assignment as the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Hassan when the tragic accident occurred, officials confirmed.

Harsh Bardhan’s family belongs to Bihar. His father, Akhilesh, serves as a sub-divisional magistrate. A civil engineer by education, Bardhan had also undergone six months of district practical training in Hassan before his official posting.

