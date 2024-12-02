Vikrant Massey Net Worth: Actor announces retirement; let's check out his assets, car collection

Vikrant Massey, celebrated for his versatile acting in films like Lootera and Chhapaak, enjoys a lifestyle reflecting his success in Bollywood. From a stunning sea-facing home on Madh Island to a collection of luxury cars and bikes the actor lived an opulent life

Vikrant Massey and his wife, Sheetal Thakur, live in a stunning sea-facing apartment on Madh Island. The home, purchased in 2020, features a Bohemian aesthetic with earthy tones, modern furnishings, and curated art pieces. Overlooking the Arabian Sea, Massey cherishes his balcony for its tranquil 180-degree sea view, calling it “nature’s art.” The actor, as per his own Instagram post, has called quits to the industry

Massey used to command an estimated Rs 1.5 crore per project, reflecting his rising prominence in Bollywood. Despite lucrative TV offers, including a Rs 35 lakh-per-month contract, he chose films for creative satisfaction, prioritizing quality roles over monetary rewards as he transitioned from television into films

Vikrant Massey

Apart from acting, Massey boosts his earnings through brand endorsements and promotional campaigns. His involvement in advertising and social media promotions adds significantly to his financial portfolio, showcasing his versatile approach to income generation

Massey’s refined taste in vehicles is evident in his collection, featuring a Mercedes-Benz GLS: A premium SUV worth Rs 1.16 crore, Volvo S90: A luxury sedan priced around Rs 60 lakh, Maruti Swift Dzire: A practical choice worth over Rs 8 lakh. He also owns a high-performance Ducati Monster motorcycle, valued at Rs 12 lakh, highlighting his love for speed and style

Vikrant Massey’s net worth is pegged at Rs 20–25 crore, a testament to his strategic career choices and investments in high-end assets. His rising success in Bollywood and thoughtful spending continue to enhance his financial standing

