Kerala Weather Update: Heavy rainfall to lash state today; IMD issues red, orange alerts in various districts

Heavy rainfall across Kerala has prompted red and orange alerts in various districts on Monday (Dec 02). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged residents in landslide-prone and hilly regions to relocate to safer areas.

Kerala Weather Update: Heavy rainfall to lash state today december 2 2024; IMD issues red, orange alerts in various districts anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 8:36 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 8:36 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala today (Dec 02), with a red alert issued for northern districts including Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur. Authorities have urged extreme caution in these areas. An orange alert has been declared in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Kasaragod districts, while Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam are under a yellow alert. Special vigilance is advised in hilly regions. The ban on fishing along the Kerala coast remains in effect.

Cyclone Fengal Effect: IMD sounds red alert in Kerala's four districts; Heavy rainfall expected in coming days

Control rooms operating 24/7 have been activated in all taluks and districts across the state. For assistance or to report emergencies, citizens can contact the toll-free numbers 1077 or 1070. With the likelihood of intense rainfall in a short period, flash floods and urban flooding are possible, particularly in low-lying areas. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged residents in landslide-prone and hilly regions to relocate to safer areas during the daytime as a precaution against potential landslides, mudslides, and flash floods.

Night travel on the Erattupetta-Vagamon road has been prohibited Access to popular tourist spots in Kottayam, including Vagamon, Illikkal Kallu, Marmala Waterfalls, and Ilaveezhapoonchira, has been restricted until the day after tomorrow. Quarrying activities in Ernakulam district have also been banned during this period.

In Pathanamthitta, the district administration has issued a warning about a potential rise in water levels at Pampa due to continuous heavy rainfall in the forest areas. If the rain persists, pilgrim movement through forest routes will be halted. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's meeting with district collectors in Thiruvananthapuram, initially scheduled for today and tomorrow, has been postponed due to the ongoing rainfall.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Cyclone Fengal Effect: IMD sounds red alert in Kerala's four districts december rain; Heavy rainfall expected in coming days anr

Cyclone Fengal Effect: IMD sounds red alert in Kerala's four districts; Heavy rainfall expected in coming days

Kerala: 10-year-old suffering from SMA dies after coconut tree falls on him in Kannur anr

Kerala: 10-year-old suffering from SMA dies after coconut tree falls on him in Kannur

Cyclone Fengal effect to intensify rainfall in Kerala; IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts; Check anr

Cyclone Fengal effect to intensify rainfall in Kerala; IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts

Kerala Lottery Results akshaya ak 679 december 01 2024 check winning ticket prize money and more anr

Kerala Lottery Results| Akshaya AK-679 December 01 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Kerala: Massive fire breaks out at scrap warehouse in Kochi; destroys shop and house anr

Kerala: Massive fire breaks out at scrap warehouse in Kochi; destroys shop and house

Recent Stories

Cyclone Fengal weakens: Heavy rains continue in Tamil Nadu holiday declared yellow alert in Telangana, Karnataka gcw

Cyclone Fengal weakens: Heavy rains continue in Tamil Nadu; yellow alert in Telangana, Karnataka

West Bengal DA Hike update: Check expected date, details to consider for government employees ATG

West Bengal DA Hike update: Check expected date, details to consider for government employees

I realise it's time to....', Vikrant Massey announces SHOCKING retirement from acting? Know here ATG

'I realise it's time to....', Vikrant Massey announces SHOCKING retirement from acting? Know here

He Was singled out, hope Americans will understand': Joe Biden pardons son Hunter Over Gun Crime And Tax Convictions gcw

'Was singled out, hope Americans will understand': Joe Biden pardons son Hunter in 2 cases

Why you should NEVER reheat some of your foods? Experts reveal TOP reasons shk

Why you should NEVER reheat some of your foods? Experts reveal TOP reasons

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon