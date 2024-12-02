Kerala Weather Update: Heavy rainfall to lash state today; IMD issues red, orange alerts in various districts

Heavy rainfall across Kerala has prompted red and orange alerts in various districts on Monday (Dec 02). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged residents in landslide-prone and hilly regions to relocate to safer areas.

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala today (Dec 02), with a red alert issued for northern districts including Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur. Authorities have urged extreme caution in these areas. An orange alert has been declared in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Kasaragod districts, while Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam are under a yellow alert. Special vigilance is advised in hilly regions. The ban on fishing along the Kerala coast remains in effect.

Cyclone Fengal Effect: IMD sounds red alert in Kerala's four districts; Heavy rainfall expected in coming days

Control rooms operating 24/7 have been activated in all taluks and districts across the state. For assistance or to report emergencies, citizens can contact the toll-free numbers 1077 or 1070. With the likelihood of intense rainfall in a short period, flash floods and urban flooding are possible, particularly in low-lying areas. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged residents in landslide-prone and hilly regions to relocate to safer areas during the daytime as a precaution against potential landslides, mudslides, and flash floods.

Night travel on the Erattupetta-Vagamon road has been prohibited Access to popular tourist spots in Kottayam, including Vagamon, Illikkal Kallu, Marmala Waterfalls, and Ilaveezhapoonchira, has been restricted until the day after tomorrow. Quarrying activities in Ernakulam district have also been banned during this period.

In Pathanamthitta, the district administration has issued a warning about a potential rise in water levels at Pampa due to continuous heavy rainfall in the forest areas. If the rain persists, pilgrim movement through forest routes will be halted. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's meeting with district collectors in Thiruvananthapuram, initially scheduled for today and tomorrow, has been postponed due to the ongoing rainfall.



