'Spreading love I received from her': Rahul shares image with Sonai Gandhi amid Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, arrived in Delhi on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and shared an image with his mother, Sonia Gandhi, shortly after both party leaders were seen marching on Delhi's streets. Gandhi captioned in Hindi, saying, "I'm spreading the love I got from her." Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband, Robert Vadra, joined the Yatra as well.

Many joined the foot march led by Rahul Gandhi as it arrived in Delhi this morning. Senior Congress leaders walked alongside Rahul Gandhi in the national capital, including Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, Randeep Surjewala, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Kumari Selja. Also, Sonia Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi joined the march.

According to Rahul Gandhi, the Bharat Jodo Yatra aims to eliminate the differences that have emerged during the BJP's eight-year rule.

Another post shared by the party in Hindi said, "These memories were made when the son, who was on a mission to unite the country, met his mother. The Bharat Jodo Yatra has arrived in Delhi." After a break of three hours, the party leaders are to visit the iconic Red Fort. They will also pay respect to the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Rajiv Gandhi.

The grand old party's Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march has arrived in Delhi after passing through neighbouring Haryana and other states. It was launched in September, as the party faced constant criticism for losing contact with the general public. The Congress is attempting to reestablish its electoral hold in several states, including those it previously governed. In addition, the party has been attempting to strengthen ties with other opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

