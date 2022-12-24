Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Spreading love I received from her': Rahul shares image with Sonai Gandhi amid Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Many joined the foot march led by Rahul Gandhi as it arrived in Delhi this morning. Senior Congress leaders walked alongside Rahul Gandhi in the national capital, including Sonia Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, Randeep Surjewala, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Kumari Selja.

    Spreading love I received from her: Rahul shares image with Sonai Gandhi amid Bharat Jodo Yatra - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 24, 2022, 3:35 PM IST

    The Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, arrived in Delhi on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and shared an image with his mother, Sonia Gandhi, shortly after both party leaders were seen marching on Delhi's streets. Gandhi captioned in Hindi, saying, "I'm spreading the love I got from her." Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband, Robert Vadra, joined the Yatra as well.

     

     

    Many joined the foot march led by Rahul Gandhi as it arrived in Delhi this morning. Senior Congress leaders walked alongside Rahul Gandhi in the national capital, including Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, Randeep Surjewala, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Kumari Selja. Also, Sonia Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi joined the march.

    According to Rahul Gandhi, the Bharat Jodo Yatra aims to eliminate the differences that have emerged during the BJP's eight-year rule.

    Another post shared by the party in Hindi said, "These memories were made when the son, who was on a mission to unite the country, met his mother. The Bharat Jodo Yatra has arrived in Delhi." After a break of three hours, the party leaders are to visit the iconic Red Fort. They will also pay respect to the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Rajiv Gandhi. 

     

    The grand old party's Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march has arrived in Delhi after passing through neighbouring Haryana and other states. It was launched in September, as the party faced constant criticism for losing contact with the general public. The Congress is attempting to reestablish its electoral hold in several states, including those it previously governed. In addition, the party has been attempting to strengthen ties with other opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    Also read: Its BJP vs Congress over Covid as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi

    Also read: Kamal Haasan, freedom fighter families likely to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra tomorrow

    Also read: Congress' Jagdish Tytler takes U-turn, says he won't join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'; here's why

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2022, 3:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Not acceptable UP CM Adityanath on loudspeakers being reinstalled in religious places AJR

    'Not acceptable': UP CM Adityanath on loudspeakers being reinstalled in religious places

    Videocon loan case: CBI to produce former ICICI Bank CEO MD Chanda Kochha at Mumbai Special Court AJR

    Videocon loan case: CBI to produce former ICICI Bank CEO MD Chanda Kochha at Mumbai Special Court

    Ensure regular oxygen supply, functional life support at hospitals: Centre tells States, UTs amid Covid surge - adt

    Ensure regular oxygen supply, functional life support at hospitals: Centre tells States, UTs amid Covid surge

    RT-PCR test mandatory for travellers from China, Japan, S Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand: Health Minister Mandaviya - adt

    RT-PCR test mandatory for travellers from China, Japan, S Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand: Mandaviya

    PM Modi virtually addresses Amrit Mahotsav celebrations by Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan check details

    PM Modi virtually addresses Amrit Mahotsav celebrations by Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan

    Recent Stories

    Not acceptable UP CM Adityanath on loudspeakers being reinstalled in religious places AJR

    'Not acceptable': UP CM Adityanath on loudspeakers being reinstalled in religious places

    Gal Gadot to return to Fast and Furious franchise with Vin Diesel starrer Fast X vma

    Gal Gadot to return to Fast and Furious franchise with Vin Diesel starrer Fast X

    football epl leeds united vs man city the new jack rodwell fans irked after pep guardiola warns overweight kalvin phillips snt

    'The new Jack Rodwell': Fans irked after Man City boss Pep Guardiola warns 'overweight' Kalvin Phillips

    Videocon loan case: CBI to produce former ICICI Bank CEO MD Chanda Kochha at Mumbai Special Court AJR

    Videocon loan case: CBI to produce former ICICI Bank CEO MD Chanda Kochha at Mumbai Special Court

    Ensure regular oxygen supply, functional life support at hospitals: Centre tells States, UTs amid Covid surge - adt

    Ensure regular oxygen supply, functional life support at hospitals: Centre tells States, UTs amid Covid surge

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon