Its BJP vs Congress over Covid as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi

According to Police, the Congress leaders are set to visit the iconic Lal Qila in the evening and they will also pay tributes at the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul's father.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led "Bharat Jodo Yatra" on Saturday (December 24) entered Delhi amid sparring with the central government over Covid concerns. Leaders of the grand old party and the BJP have been lashing out at each other as many parts of the world - especially China - deal with a spike in coronavirus cases yet again.

The mega foot march from Haryana's Faridabad to enter the national capital. Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera were seen marching early in the morning on the roads of the city.

Poll strategist Yogendra Yadav also joined the party leaders. The party's Jagdish Tytler, accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, on Friday said he won't be participating in the march.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "Rahul Gandhi's mission is more important and that's why I have decided not to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra."

Addressing a presser at the Delhi-Haryana border, Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP and its ideological parent - the RSS. "They spread hatred, we spread love and embrace all Indians. There is Hindustan and 'Mohabbat' (love) in this Bharat Jodo yatra, which does not see any caste, creed, religion, rich or poor and all embrace each other," he said.

"RSS/BJP's all policies are to spread fear. They want that everyone should have fear in them and they convert this 'dar' into 'nafrat' (fear into hatred). If there is no 'dar', it will not be converted into 'nafrat'. We say 'daro mat'. We spread Mohabbat. We embrace all Indians," he said.

This cane be seen that it is the 108th day for Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began in September, with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to revive the party's connect with the masses.

Traffic disruptions are expected and an advisory was issued Friday. Soon after the foot march was kicked off, it headed to one of the busiest intersections of the city - Ashram Chowk.

The city is already witnessing choc-o-bloc traffic on key routes due to Christmas and New Year's revelry.

"Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the affected roads and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a pleasant journey. There will be graded and dynamic diversion to ensure smooth traffic management and facilitate commuters while ensuring safety of pedestrians on roads," the traffic police had said in an advisory on Friday.