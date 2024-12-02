Rohit Sharma’s early years captured: Adorable childhood moments of Hitman; See PICS

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 9:08 AM IST

Cricket holds a special place in Indian culture, with legends like Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar. Rohit Sharma joins the ranks of iconic players like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Hitman Rohit Sharma currently captains India in ODIs and Tests. While a permanent T20I captain is yet to be announced, Suryakumar Yadav led in the recent series against South Africa.

Born in Nagpur, Rohit Sharma grew up with his grandparents and uncle due to his father's limited income. He visited his father's one-room home weekly.

Rohit Sharma joined a cricket academy in 1999 with his uncle's support, where he met coach Dinesh Lad. Lad, then coaching at Swami Vivekananda International School, encouraged Rohit to join.

The school offered excellent cricket facilities. Starting as an off-spinner, Rohit's batting talent was recognized by Lad, who moved him up to open.

Rohit Sharma made a century on his debut as an opener in the Harris and Giles Shield school cricket tournaments. He played in the Deodhar Trophy in 2005 and for India A against New Zealand A in 2006.

Rohit Sharma took over captaincy from Virat Kohli in 2021-2022, leading India in T20Is, Tests, and ODIs. He had previously captained the Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles.

India won 11 out of 12 matches in the 2023 ODI World Cup held in India, but suffered a shocking defeat in the final. Rohit Sharma solidified his place among India's best captains.

Rohit Sharma led India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup held in the USA and West Indies, defeating South Africa in the final to secure India's second T20 World Cup title.

After winning the T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is. He played 159 T20Is, scoring 4231 runs with 5 centuries and 32 half-centuries.

Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most double centuries in ODIs (3) and the highest individual ODI score (264).

