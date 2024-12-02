Rohit Sharma’s early years captured: Adorable childhood moments of Hitman; See PICS

Rohit Sharma Childhood Photos: See adorable childhood pictures of Rohit Sharma, the record-breaking ODI run-scorer.



Rohit Sharma Old Photos

Cricket holds a special place in Indian culture, with legends like Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar. Rohit Sharma joins the ranks of iconic players like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma Childhood Photos

Hitman Rohit Sharma currently captains India in ODIs and Tests. While a permanent T20I captain is yet to be announced, Suryakumar Yadav led in the recent series against South Africa.

Rohit Sharma Family

Born in Nagpur, Rohit Sharma grew up with his grandparents and uncle due to his father's limited income. He visited his father's one-room home weekly.

Childhood Pictures of Cricketer Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma joined a cricket academy in 1999 with his uncle's support, where he met coach Dinesh Lad. Lad, then coaching at Swami Vivekananda International School, encouraged Rohit to join.

Childhood pic of Rohit Sharma

The school offered excellent cricket facilities. Starting as an off-spinner, Rohit's batting talent was recognized by Lad, who moved him up to open.

Rohit Sharma's Childhood Photos

Rohit Sharma made a century on his debut as an opener in the Harris and Giles Shield school cricket tournaments. He played in the Deodhar Trophy in 2005 and for India A against New Zealand A in 2006.

Rohit Sharma Old Photos

Rohit Sharma took over captaincy from Virat Kohli in 2021-2022, leading India in T20Is, Tests, and ODIs. He had previously captained the Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles.

Rohit Sharma Childhood Photos

India won 11 out of 12 matches in the 2023 ODI World Cup held in India, but suffered a shocking defeat in the final. Rohit Sharma solidified his place among India's best captains.

Rohit Sharma Childhood Photos

Rohit Sharma led India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup held in the USA and West Indies, defeating South Africa in the final to secure India's second T20 World Cup title.

Rohit Sharma T20 Records

After winning the T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is. He played 159 T20Is, scoring 4231 runs with 5 centuries and 32 half-centuries.

Rohit Sharma Childhood Photos

Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most double centuries in ODIs (3) and the highest individual ODI score (264).

