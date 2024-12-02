BrahMos Aerospace faces turbulence over leadership crisis

The crisis came into light after the appointment of Dr Jaiteerth R Joshi as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Another scientist Dr Sivasubramanyam Nambi Naidu moved to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in Hyderabad on November 19, alleging that seniority and experience have been ignored in the selection process.

The Indo-Russian joint venture -- BrahMos Aerospace seems to be navigating through troubled waters as the leadership disputes unfold in the wake of the appointment of new director general challenged at Hyderabad-based Central Administrative Tribunal.

Multiple sources in the BrahMos Aerospace believe that the leadership dispute has cast uncertainty over its operations, disruption in critical domestic and international projects at a time when it is an integral to the country’s defence and strategic ambitions. The crisis came into light after the appointment of Dr Jaiteerth R Joshi as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Another scientist Dr Sivasubramanyam Nambi Naidu moved to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in Hyderabad on November 19, alleging that seniority and experience have been ignored in the selection process.



Sources told Asianet Newsable that the first hearing took place on November 30 and the CAT has sought a detailed response from the DRDO within 4 weeks. The next hearing has been scheduled for December 30. The petitioner, Dr Sivasubramanyam Nambi Naidu, has made DRDO and Dr Jaiteerth R Joshi as respondents.



Know about Dr Sivasubramanyam Nambi Naidu:---

Sources further told Asianet Newsable that Dr Naidu is seven years senior to Dr Joshi and three years left in service. In his plea, Dr Naidu has sought to factor seniority and experience in the selection process. An instrumental figure in the Prithvi missile program, Dr Naidu has been recognised for his managerial expertise at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), wherein he looked after a large-scale missile production.



“His experience aligns with BrahMos’ operational and export ambitions.”



Know about Dr Jaiteerth R Joshi:--



Dr Jaiteerth R Joshi is known for his contributions to the Long-Range and Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (LRSAM and MRSAM). He played a pivotal role in integrating these systems into India’s Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) and has led international collaborations with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), solidifying his reputation as a strategic leader. As per the sources, resolving the leadership crisis will require swift and decisive action. “The defence ministry cannot afford to let this crisis fester,” a senior official said on condition of anonymity.



“BrahMos is too vital to India's defence ecosystem and global ambitions to let leadership issues derail its trajectory.” Developed jointly with Russia, the BrahMos missile systems have been hailed for its speed, precision, and adaptability, making it a formidable weapon in modern warfare.

It should be mentioned here that the BrahMos Aerospace is in an advanced stage of negotiations with 3-4 countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam and United Arab Emirates for potential exports, a crucial part of India's strategy to counterbalance Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific.



The Philippines, the first international customer, is awaiting the next stages of deliveries under a $375 million contract signed in January 2022—a deal that marked India's entry into the Southeast Asian defence market. In India, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force are mulling to place an order to procure this system.

