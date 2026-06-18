Under the 'Swachh Evam Harit Vidyalaya Rating 2025-26' initiative launched by the Ministry of Education, 15 schools from Gujarat have been selected for national-level recognition. These schools will receive a certificate and a grant of ₹1 lakh each.

As part of the celebrations marking the successful completion of five years of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, New Delhi, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, launched the "Swachh Evam Harit Vidyalaya Rating (SHVR) 2025-26" programme across the country.

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Under this initiative, 15 schools from Gujarat have been finally selected for national-level recognition and certification. These winning schools include three from Rajkot, two from Vadodara, two from Navsari, two from Porbandar, and one each from Ahmedabad, Anand, Aravalli, Banaskantha, Valsad, and Mehsana. These 15 schools, which have emerged as national-level winners, will be awarded a special certificate by the Government of India. In addition, to ensure the continued implementation of green and sustainable activities in schools and to sustain future efforts, each school will be provided a special grant of ₹1 lakh at the national level, informed State Project Director J. Ranjith Kumar.

Programme Objectives and Evaluation Criteria

Providing further details, he stated that the primary objective of this programme is to provide schools with a clean, green, inclusive, safe, and sustainable learning environment. The assessment was conducted under NEP 2020 with the aim of bringing about behavioural change among students and schools, promoting environmental sustainability, and enhancing climate resilience. He emphasised that schools were evaluated based on parameters such as water facilities, sanitation, handwashing with soap, operation and maintenance, behavioural change and empowerment, capacity building, and activities under Mission LiFE, including energy conservation, recycling, and eco-clubs.

State-Wide Participation and Selection Process

He stated that under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the leadership of Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja and Minister of State for Education Rivabaa Jadeja, more than 44,000 government, grant-in-aid, and private schools across the state completed record-breaking and successful registrations and undertook self-assessment.

For this assessment process, a nine-member committee was constituted at the district level under the chairmanship of the District Collector, comprising seven other members and one Member Secretary. Additionally, a 16-member committee headed by the State Project Director, consisting of 14 other members and one Member Secretary, carried out detailed cross-verification At the conclusion of the cross-verification conducted as per the prescribed rules and criteria, a total of 262 schools were selected at the district level.

At the state level, the 20 best schools were selected from the districts of Ahmedabad, Anand, Aravalli, Banaskantha, Mehsana, Navsari, Patan, Porbandar, Rajkot, Surat, Surendranagar, Vadodara, and Valsad. Out of these, 15 schools were finally selected for national-level certification. (ANI)