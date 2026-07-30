Congress MP KC Venugopal demanded answers from Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament regarding police action against student protesters. INDIA bloc MPs also protested over this and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Thursday pressed for direct answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the police action and firing directed at student protesters in the national capital from the country's leadership inside Parliament. "Who ordered the police action in Delhi? Who ordered the firing at the students in Delhi? We want an answer from the Home Minister of India. Why is the Home Minister of India running away from Parliament? You are not even allowing the LoP to speak," he said.

Opposition MPs Protest at Parliament

Earlier, the Opposition MPs began a protest at Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex over the alleged police action against student protesters and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. MPs from several INDIA bloc parties gathered at Makar Dwar around 10.30 am, holding placards questioning who gave the orders for the alleged police action against student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20. The MPs also raised slogans demanding accountability from the Centre over the alleged use of force against students and the alleged financial irregularities in donations made to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

MPs Question Police Action, 'Broken Promises'

The protest comes hours before the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to take up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing. Earlier, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain said the Opposition's protest was aimed at highlighting the alleged police action against students during the July 20 demonstration and accused the Centre of failing to honour assurances allegedly given to the protesters. "These protests are happening every day. The way they treated the students, and afterwards, when discussions were held with the government by the students who were protesting, some promises were made to them, that no arrests would be made, no FIRs would be filed, and the government would not go after anyone," he said.

SP Protest Over Ram Temple Donations

The protest comes a day after Samajwadi Party MPs, led by party chief Akhilesh Yadav, demonstrated at Makar Dwar over the alleged theft and misappropriation of offerings made at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

The Rajya Sabha is expected to begin discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, at 2 pm. (ANI)