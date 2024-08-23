Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Give him death penalty if found guilty': Mother of accused in Badlapur school sexual assault case

    The mother of the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case made a surprising statement, saying she would accept the death penalty for her son if he's found guilty. However, she doubts his involvement in the assault.

    'Give him death penalty if found guilty': Mother of accused in Badlapur school sexual assault case anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 10:42 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 23, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

    In a surprising turn of events, the mother of the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case stated that she would accept the death penalty for her son if he is proven guilty. She, however, expressed skepticism about his involvement in the assault. The accused has had three marriages in the past two years, with his third wife currently pregnant. The mother works as a cleaner in a different section of the school where the alleged assault took place.

    Badlapur rape case: Maha Vikas Aghadi calls for Maharashtra bandh on August 24; all you need to know

    The accused resides with his parents, younger brother, and wife in Kharvai village, Badlapur. After a mob vandalised their home, the family fears for their safety. The police have heightened security in the area.

    “A woman working with the school told me about the incident and about my son being taken to the police chowki (on August 17). I rushed there and saw police thrashing him. They also beat my younger son,” said the mother.

    Before joining the school as a sweeper, the accused was employed as a cleaner in a housing society alongside his mother.

    The Special Investigation Team (SIT) assigned to the case has established eight teams. On Thursday, the SIT visited the school and recorded statements from two female attendants who had been suspended. They also gathered technical details and seized the digital video recorder, which the school claimed had been non-functional for 15 days before the incident came to light.

    The accused has been arrested for allegedly sexually molesting two 4-year-old girl students inside the toilet of a school in Badlapur town in Maharashtra’s Thane district. A local court on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) sent him to police custody till August 26.

    Following a massive protest over the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls, authorities in Badlapur suspended internet services on Wednesday to maintain law and order. The move came after 72 people were arrested for their role in the violent unrest that accompanied the demonstration, as previously stated by officials.

    Badlapur case: Riteish Deshmukh demands Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's like law, calls it absolutely disgusted

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weather alert: IMD issues red alert in Tripura, orange alert for Uttarakhand; Check advisory gcw

    Weather alert: IMD issues red alert in Tripura, orange alert for Uttarakhand; Check advisory

    Bengaluru to get South Asia's tallest skydeck worth Rs 500 crore: Report gcw

    Bengaluru to get South Asia's tallest skydeck worth Rs 500 crore: Report

    Viral video Hyderabad Youtuber throws money on busy road as a stunt faces backlash watch gcw

    Viral video: Hyderabad YouTuber throws money on busy road, faces backlash | WATCH

    Kerala: Rat fever emerges as silent killer claiming 121 lives this year 2024 alone anr

    Kerala: Rat fever emerges as silent killer claiming 121 lives this year alone

    Delhi SHOCKER! Man kidnaps, rapes 4-year-old in Shahbad Dairy, locals torch accused's house (WATCH) anr

    Delhi SHOCKER! Man kidnaps, rapes 4-year-old in Shahbad Dairy, locals torch accused's house (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Dinesh Karthik apologises for omitting Dhoni in all-time India XI, says 'Bhai log, bada galti hogaya (WATCH) vkp

    Dinesh Karthik apologises for omitting Dhoni in all-time India XI, says 'Bhai log, bada galti hogaya (WATCH)

    Footage REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Manju Warrier's latest film worth watching? Read reactions RBA

    Footage REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Manju Warrier's latest film worth watching? Read reactions

    Kamala Harris ready for final showdown against Donald Trump, accepts Presidential nomination anr

    Kamala Harris ready for final showdown against Donald Trump, accepts Presidential nomination

    Weather alert: IMD issues red alert in Tripura, orange alert for Uttarakhand; Check advisory gcw

    Weather alert: IMD issues red alert in Tripura, orange alert for Uttarakhand; Check advisory

    Centre to launch new EPFO system for faster claim settlements vkp

    Centre to launch new EPFO system for faster claim settlements

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon