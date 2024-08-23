'Give him death penalty if found guilty': Mother of accused in Badlapur school sexual assault case

The mother of the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case made a surprising statement, saying she would accept the death penalty for her son if he's found guilty. However, she doubts his involvement in the assault.

In a surprising turn of events, the mother of the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case stated that she would accept the death penalty for her son if he is proven guilty. She, however, expressed skepticism about his involvement in the assault. The accused has had three marriages in the past two years, with his third wife currently pregnant. The mother works as a cleaner in a different section of the school where the alleged assault took place.

The accused resides with his parents, younger brother, and wife in Kharvai village, Badlapur. After a mob vandalised their home, the family fears for their safety. The police have heightened security in the area.

“A woman working with the school told me about the incident and about my son being taken to the police chowki (on August 17). I rushed there and saw police thrashing him. They also beat my younger son,” said the mother.

Before joining the school as a sweeper, the accused was employed as a cleaner in a housing society alongside his mother.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) assigned to the case has established eight teams. On Thursday, the SIT visited the school and recorded statements from two female attendants who had been suspended. They also gathered technical details and seized the digital video recorder, which the school claimed had been non-functional for 15 days before the incident came to light.

The accused has been arrested for allegedly sexually molesting two 4-year-old girl students inside the toilet of a school in Badlapur town in Maharashtra’s Thane district. A local court on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) sent him to police custody till August 26.

Following a massive protest over the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls, authorities in Badlapur suspended internet services on Wednesday to maintain law and order. The move came after 72 people were arrested for their role in the violent unrest that accompanied the demonstration, as previously stated by officials.

